Associated Press

The Marine Corps has halted some operations of its new amphibious combat vehicles after one of the armored vehicles rolled over in surf during training off California's Camp Pendleton. The vehicle had a “mechanical malfunction," according to the Marine Corps, which banned the vehicles from going into or out of surf zones, except for testing, while more analysis is performed. It was the second time this year that restrictions have been placed on the use of amphibious combat vehicles.