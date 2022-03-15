Autistic 8-year-old Bronx boy’s death ruled a homicide, was victim of repeated beatings

The death of an autistic 8-year-old Bronx boy rushed to the hospital last year has been ruled a homicide, police said Tuesday.

Joseph Barney was the victim of battered child abuse syndrome — repeated and systemic beatings and mistreatment, police said.

No arrests have yet been made.

On June 1, staffers at Montefiore Medical Center called police shortly after Joseph died.

The boy’s 29-year-old mother had earlier called her 32-year-old husband and told him to rush over because Joseph was unconscious.

When the husband got to the mother’s apartment on E. 214th St. near Paulding Ave. in Williamsbridge they took the boy in an Uber to the hospital.