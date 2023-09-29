Autistic child, 5, who walked away from Dover home found safe after police search

DOVER ‒ A 5-year-old autistic child who walked away from his home on Friday morning was found safe after a search by multiple law enforcement agencies.

Dover police received the report at 8:39 a.m. that the child had left his home on Poolside Circle. Police responded immediately and then requested assistance from the Dover Fire Department, the New Philadelphia Police Department, its K-9, and the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office and its drone, according to a release from the police department.

The child was found safely at 9:07 a.m. at a nearby residence on a swing. The child was reunited with his mother.

"The Dover Police Department would like to thank all the agencies and citizens who assisted with the search," police said in the statement.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Autistic child, 5, who walked away from home found safe after search