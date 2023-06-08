Autistic man found on Interstate 75 in Kentucky wandered away from home nearby, police say

An autistic, non-verbal man found alone on Interstate 75 last weekend lived nearby and apparently wandered away from home without his family’s knowledge.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert seeking help identifying the man after he was found on the interstate two miles north of London at 5:40 a.m. Saturday.

A motorist called in a report about the man. He was near the concrete dividing wall in the center of the interstate, meaning he had crossed several lanes to get there.

He was taken to St. Joseph Hospital London to be checked and later turned over to social workers.

Police have not released the man’s name, but were able to identify him.

He is about 25 years old, said Gilbert Acciardo Jr., spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Police learned the man lives near the spot where he was found, and believe his family may not have realized he had left home until after he was found, Acciardo said.

He was returned to his family, Acciardo said.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and social workers are continuing to look into the situation, he said.