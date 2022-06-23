Autistic man who was inside U-Haul truck when it was stolen is found in L.A.

A 63-year-old autistic man who was inside a U-Haul box truck when it was stolen in Anaheim this week has been found in Los Angeles, authorities said.

James Blackwood, 63, and the truck were found in the 3000 block of South La Brea Avenue early Thursday, authorities said. Blackwood had no apparent injuries but was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, said Sgt. Jacob Gallacher of the Anaheim Police Department.

Blackwood, who has the mental capacity of a 4-year-old, was reported missing about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

Anaheim police said they were initially notified of a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of West Lincoln Avenue. Officers arriving at the scene were told by the reporting party that Blackwood was in the vehicle when it was stolen, police said.

The person who stole the truck remains at large.

Anaheim police described the suspect as a white female, with a thin build and long straight blond hair who wore a bandana over her face.

