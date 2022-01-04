Autistic teen missing from Brooklyn home

An autistic teenager ran away from his Brooklyn home Sunday, and police are asking the public’s help finding him.

Terell Gray, 13, was last seen at his home on McKinley Ave. near Crescent St. in Cypress Hills about 3:30 a.m. The youngster, who police sources describe as high-functioning and verbal, went missing after an argument over homework.

The teen also ran away from home last month, sources said.

Police describe the youngster as 5-feet-6 and about 125 pounds, with a thin build, medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes. Cops believe he’s wearing a a black hooded sweatshirt with the logo for the Brownsville Collaborative Middle School on it, red sneakers and a camouflage backpack.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.