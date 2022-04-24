Columbia-area autistic teen hasn’t been seen for days, Richland County deputies say

A search is underway for a missing Midlands teenager with a medical condition.

Romell Noble was publicly reported missing by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Sunday. The 15 year old has not been seen for two days, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Romell was last seen April 22 on Babington Way, according to the release. That’s in the Summit area of Columbia, about 2.5 miles from Ridge View High School.

Romell Noble, a 15-year-old shown in this file photo, was reported missing by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

His family told the sheriff’s department that the teenager has autism.

There was no word if Romell was considered a runaway, or if he was alone when he was last seen. The sheriff’s department did not say if foul play was suspected in Romell’s disappearance.

Noble is known to frequent the parks near the Summit neighborhoods, according to the release. There is a creek, among other bodies of water, in that area.

Anyone who has seen Romell, or has information about him, is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.