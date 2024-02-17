Auto burglary suspect arrested in Portola Valley

(BCN) — A 39-year-old San Francisco man was arrested on Friday after deputies watched the suspect looking into unoccupied vehicles, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.

At approximately 11 a.m., sheriff’s office deputies were patrolling the Windy Hill parking lot located in the 500 block of Portola Valley. Authorities made contact with the individual, who fit the description of a suspect involved in an auto burglary that happened in the area a few weeks before.

The man was later identified as Jeiner Ocampo Quintero, and he was arrested. He was also found to be in possession of multiple burglary tools.

Quintero was booked on charges of auto burglary, tampering with a vehicle and possession of burglary tools. He is currently being held at the Maguire Correctional Facility.

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact Deputy Moreno at jmoreno@smcgov.org or 650-363-4911. Anonymous tips can also be provided via the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.

