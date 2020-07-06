Auto dealers, restaurants with ties to lawmakers were among the firms that got PPP loans: Treasury report

WASHINGTON – Businesses owned by several members of Congress or their families received federal Paycheck Protection Program loans designed to help small firms weather the economic fallout of the coronavirus, according to information the Trump administration released Monday.

The list of lawmaker-connected businesses includes car dealerships, casinos, construction companies and restaurants. All were deemed eligible by the Small Business Administration for the PPP loans, a centerpiece of the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has left millions out of work and upended daily life in America.

Recipients with congressional ties were among more than 660,000 businesses whose names were released after weeks of pressure by watchdog groups, media organizations and lawmakers. Names of entities that received more than $150,000 and up to the $10 million maximum were made public.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at a Senate hearing on June 10, 2020, in Washington, D.C. More

The businesses include a wide range of entities in every state, including restaurant franchises, athletic organizations and strip clubs. Money also went to nonprofits, including advocacy groups representing sportsmen, religious groups and former members of Congress, according to the list released jointly by the Treasury Department and Small Business Administration.

Among the recipients were 426 publicly traded companies, including Shake Shack and the parent company of Ruth's Chris steak houses, based on public filings. It also included the Los Angeles Lakers professional basketball club. Some of those entities, including Shake Shack, Ruth's Chris and the Lakers, returned the money after a public backlash.

More: Coronavirus: House passes PPP extension bill giving small businesses more time to apply for lifeline

Before the release of the data Monday, three members of Congress said they or their spouses had received PPP loans: Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas; Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo.; and Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev.

Williams' auto dealership in north Texas received a loan, the Dallas Morning News reported in May. Rep. Vicky Hartzler whose family owns several farms and equipment suppliers in the Midwest, also applied for and received a loan.

"Like millions of small businesses across the country and nearly 47,000 small businesses in Missouri, our family businesses applied for and received PPP loans to ensure our employees could remain employed and the business could pay expenses," Hartzler said in an April 29 statement posted on her congressional web site.

Full House Resorts, a Nevada-based company run by Lee's husband Daniel, received two loans totaling $5.6 million, following a change that the congresswoman had pushed for in the program's regulations to include gaming operations.

"The Paycheck Protection Program was designed to help keep workers on payroll and return to work quickly after we have successfully overcome this pandemic," Lee wrote in a April 7 letter to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Small Business Administrator Jovita Carranza. "Unfortunately, the regulatory guidance as currently written fails to do so for significant portions of southern Nevada's small business community."

The loans, "principally to rehire several hundred employees" at two of its casinos per a public filing were first reported by the Daily Beast. Lee told the news outlet through a spokesman that she had no role in the company’s decision to apply for the loans.

A fourth lawmaker, Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., has a husband who is a vice president of Fiesta Restaurant Group, a publicly traded firms that received two loans totaling $15 million. Both the loans have been returned.

After initially saying he would not release the names of loan recipients, Mnuchin changed course and decided the information would be released.