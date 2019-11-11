The auto industry is still a boys' club at the top despite GM CEO Mary Barra's success

About six years ago, Mary Barra was appointed CEO of General Motors, becoming the first woman to lead a major global automaker and raising hopes that the male-dominated industry was embarking on a new era of diversity in its executive ranks.

That hasn't happened.

The auto industry, as a whole, remains a boys’ club in the upper echelons despite Barra’s success at GM, where she’s widely credited with boosting profits and beating many rivals on self-driving car technology.

Julie Hamp, an auto industry veteran who has worked in executive communication roles for GM and Toyota, said the industry hasn’t done enough to embrace women in leadership.

“It’s an industry that really needs to take the rationale of good business sense for having women at the top into consideration, and I just question if they do,” Hamp said. “It’s hugely important, and they need to really recognize this importance.”

Of the 11 major automakers that provided data to USA TODAY, none had women in more than 23% of their U.S. vice president-or-higher positions as of the end of the second quarter.

Two – Hyundai and Kia, which are part of the same parent company – had zero.

With the exception of GM, where six of 11 global board members are women, none had women in more than 35% of their board director positions. At a majority of the 11 automakers surveyed by USA TODAY – Fiat Chrysler, Nissan, Honda, Hyundai-Kia, Jaguar Land Rover and Toyota – more than 4 in 5 board members were men.

It's a misstep of corporate leadership, according to research demonstrating that companies with women on boards and at the top ranks of their companies are more successful than businesses where men dominate.

“All the research and the data shows that companies that have more diverse and inclusive organizations are more competitive and get better results,” said Lorraine Hariton, CEO of Catalyst, a nonprofit that advocates for women in the workplace.

Advocates for gender diversity say it's simply the right thing to do – but also that companies are compromising their own earning power by failing to include more women on boards and in top leadership positions.

“That means that we are going to stop innovating and growing,” said Sheryl O’Loughlin, co-founder of the Justice Equity Diversity Inclusion (JEDI) Collaborative and former CEO of Clif Bar, who advocates for women in director roles. “We cannot empathize with our consumers and customers if we can’t walk in their shoes because we know nothing about their lives.”

Understanding the transportation priorities of women is crucial for the success of automakers, especially because women are extremely influential in the car-buying process. More than 60% of women are “the sole decision-maker when it comes to purchasing their next car,” and they tend to focus more on “practical” traits like cargo space, according to a recent Cars.com survey.

That suggests it's in the best financial interests of automakers to promote women to the upper echelon. By virtue of their life experiences, they can identify opportunities and challenges that men fail to comprehend and can curtail overconfidence, according to research.

For example, car seats are typically designed to accommodate the body shape of men, especially in sports cars, said Rebecca Lindland, a longtime auto analyst and founder of consultancy RebeccaDrives.com.

“What is comfortable to a 5-foot-10-inch man is not necessarily comfortable for a 5-foot-10-inch woman and is certainly not going to be comfortable to a 5-foot woman,” said Lindland, who regularly reviews new cars.

Hariton, the Catalyst CEO, said it makes good business sense for the auto industry to recruit, cultivate and promote women.

“You need them because you need to attract and retain the best talent, it allows better decision making and we also know there’s a very diverse population that are buying cars and the organizations need to reflect their consumer base,” she said.

Auto industry vs. corporate America

Women face obstacles to promotion across the economy.