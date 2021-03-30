Auto industry urges Biden to back 'comprehensive' EV plan

FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigns in Warren, Michigan
David Shepardson
·3 min read
By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Major automakers, parts companies and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union urged U.S. President Joe Biden to support a "comprehensive plan" on electric vehicles and called for hefty government tax credits and numerous other financial incentives.

The requests, made in a six-page letter dated March 29, come as Biden is set to unveil on Wednesday a $3 trillion or more infrastructure proposal that could include significant support for manufacturing and charging electric vehicles (EVs).

The letter from the UAW and two major auto industry trade groups noted there are currently only 1.5 million EVs out of 278 million registered passenger U.S. vehicles.

"We need a comprehensive plan that takes the present market realities into consideration," said the letter, which was seen by Reuters. "Neither the current trajectory of consumer adoption of EVs, nor existing levels of federal support for supply- and demand-side policies, is sufficient to meet our goal of a net-zero carbon transportation future."

The White House did not immediately comment on the letter.

John Bozzella, who heads the Alliance for Automobile Innovation that represents General Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen and others, noted EVs account for just 2% of U.S. sales today.

"To fully transition is going to require an enormous effort across the economy in every sector," said Bozzella who signed the letter along with Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association CEO Bill Long.

Some lawmakers and others are worried about the impact of the shift to EVs on auto jobs.

United Auto Workers Union President Rory Gamble, who also signed the letter, said in a separate statement to Reuters "workers will disproportionately suffer if we do not get it right. The reality is that we have a long way to go in terms of battery technology, refueling infrastructure and, importantly market demand in order to successfully make this transition."

INCENTIVES

The letter urged Biden to back significant government tax incentives and subsidies for manufacturing and buying EVs and boosting federal government fleet EV purchases.

It called for government grants to automakers and suppliers "to reequip, expand, and establish facilities" for EVs and components and to "accelerate the domestic manufacture of batteries, power electronics (and) electric motors."

The letter encouraged developing "U.S.-

based supplies of critical minerals (extraction, processing, recycling), battery and fuel cell manufacturing" and new government efforts to boost hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

As a candidate, Biden pledged to invest $2 trillion in infrastructure spending, including fixing highways, bridges and airports; encouraging fuel-efficient vehicle manufacturing and installing 500,000 EV charging stations.

The letter noted there are currently 100,000 public charging outlets nationwide.

Some Democrats in Congress want Biden to follow California and set a target date to end gas-powered passenger car sales. California plans to end those sales in 2035.

Last week, a group of 71 U.S. House Democrats urged Biden to set tough emissions rules to ensure that 60% of new passenger cars and trucks sold are zero-emission by 2030, while 10 U.S. senators urged Biden "to set a date by which new sales of fossil fuel vehicles will end entirely."

Biden is currently reviewing the Trump administration's 2020 decision to roll back Obama-administration vehicle emissions standards.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

    Drastic steps taken to protect the Sierra Nevada’s 600 bighorn sheep after another charismatic species developed a taste for them Bighorn sheep are seen on their winter range on Mount Langley near Lone Pine in the Sierra Nevada. Photograph: AP In order to save one endangered species, California scientists are having to relocate another iconic creature that is, regrettably, eating it. The California department of fish and wildlife is in the process of moving mountain lions over 100 miles away from struggling populations of bighorn sheep, which are unique to the Sierra Nevada mountains. The herbivores were first listed as endangered in 1999, when their population was estimated at only 125 individuals, according to researchers. “There’s no expectation that any of the lions we move are going to stay where we put it, regardless of age or sex,” acknowledged Danny Gammons, an environmental scientist for the sheep recovery program. “The goal is to get it away from bighorn sheep.” While sheep numbers have risen to almost 600 animals, recovery has been slow and stymied by mountain lions, which eat the sheep primarily in the winter months when the bighorn migrate down from the high country. The sheep are dispersed between 14 small herds, and just a single mountain lion can stop a herd from growing or even wipe it out completely. The agency’s initial response to the sheep-eating lions was lethal removal. But the state’s fish and game code has been revised to require that non-lethal methods be attempted first. In spring 2020, a young female mountain lion who had been feeding on sheep and was living close to a small, sensitive herd became the first to be relocated as part of the sheep recovery program. After relocation over 100 miles away, her movements were erratic, Gammons said. But today, the lion is still alive and appears to have settled down in a new territory far from the sheep. A mountain lion keeps watch while her juvenile cubs feed in California. Photograph: Reuters This year a five-year-old male mountain lion was also moved over 100 miles. According to Gammons, he had been eating sheep since they first collared him in 2018, and has killed at least nine individual sheep. Following his relocation, however, the lion turned around and walked the entire distance back to where he was moved from, Gammons said. A month later, he was moved again, this time over 200 miles in the opposite direction. “Within the first 24 hours, he had 360 degrees to choose from in which to travel and he started making a beeline right back to where he came from,” Gammons said. The lion has since veered off course, but it’s too early to tell what he will do. Mountain lion biologists say the animals’ keen sense of direction and ability to travel hundreds of miles in search of a territory or mates can complicate relocation efforts. John Wehausen, a retired research scientist with the University of California, said the root of the problem might be the disappearance of other big predators from the landscape. It is theorized that wolves and grizzly bears, which were exterminated in the state, may have regulated lion populations. “This is a fundamental conundrum that has haunted many of us,” Wehausen said. “If we are interested in keeping the Sierra bighorn around, and they’ve been here for a very long time … we are probably going to have to manage lions.”