Auto plastics maker for BMW spending $12 million for new NC facility. 6 things to know

HEYCO-Werk USA Inc., an auto plastics manufacturer, is planning to spend more than $12 million on a new production facility in Gaston County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday.

The German-based company will add 34 jobs to the Charlotte region, according to a news release from the governor’s office. HEYCO-Werk USA produces plastic molded parts for the automotive industry and industrial markets.

Here are some other things to know about HEYCO coming to Gaston County.

Robotics company Figure made a commercial agreement with BMW Manufacturing to bring its general purpose, humanoid robots into automotive production at the Spartanburg, S.C. plant. HEYCO-Werk USA Inc. is also planning to add to the Carolinas auto industry with a new facility to produce plastics.

Where will the new Gaston County plant go?

The new 10-acre site will be at the Apple Creek Corporate Center, which is near US 321 and within 4.5 miles of Interstate 85. Plans for the plant call for a 65,000-square-foot production facility and a showroom for high-end injection molding.

How much will the jobs pay?

The average annual wage for jobs will be more than $63,300 at HEYCO, according to the state This is 37% higher than the Gaston County average of $46,351.

What will HEYCO do for the auto industry in Gaston?

HEYCO-Werk USA, established in Virginia, makes automotive products for all BMW SUV models worldwide. The second location will help meet the growing needs of BMW and other European car manufacturers in North America.

CEO and president Daniel Dittmar said HEYCO will join a close network of German-based manufacturers in the region through the North Carolina expansion.

“HEYCO benefits from the central location that provides access to major hubs to our specialized supply chains and strong customer base,” he stated in a news release.

Were there financial incentives to go to Gaston?

A financial incentive in the form of a $75,000 performance-base grant from the One North Carolina Fund will assist with establishing the new production site, state officials said.

The grant provides help so local governments can bring economic investment and jobs. Companies don’t receive the money upfront and are required to meet job creation, in addition to capital investment targets. The grant require matching participation from local governments.

Additional financial support will be provided by North Carolina Community College System, Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions, and Gaston County.

It was not immediately known when an opening date was.

What to know about HEYCO

HEYCO was founded in 1937 by Max and Ernst Heynen in Remscheid, Germany, a community that traces its roots to the 12th century and is known for tourism as well as for being a hub for tool manufacturing.

The company makes products and provides engineering services in the metal and plastic processing technology fields. HEYCO operates eight sites worldwide and employs 1,250 people.

The HEYCO-Werk USA Inc. division started in 2014 and began manufacturing in 2019.