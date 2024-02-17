Auto Show red Camaro memorial warns about danger of distracted driving
A sleek red Chevy Camaro stands out at the Chicago Auto Show. It has an important message in memory of Jenna Protz and three others who were killed in a downstate Illinois crash.
A sleek red Chevy Camaro stands out at the Chicago Auto Show. It has an important message in memory of Jenna Protz and three others who were killed in a downstate Illinois crash.
Clean house with up to 80% off Dyson, Shark, Bissell, iRobot, Hoover and more.
Chic and compact, it's like eye candy for your counter.
Much of that work is strenuous, repetitive and sometimes dangerous -- precisely the sorts of problems industrial robotics are built to solve. The other thing construction brings is a wide range of different challenges, meaning that more startups can operate in the space without being in direct competition. Amsterdam-based Monumental, meanwhile, specializes in the more familiar red clay variety.
Also in the mix: Samsonite, Columbia, Ugg and other big brands. The deals are so good, you'll want to kiss our founding fathers.
Goodies include a KitchenAid stand mixer for $130 off, plus a Samsung 55-inch TV for $330 and a 3-piece luggage set for $126.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
A new study has concluded that Vermont tops the list of states with the highest percentage of fatal car crashes in which someone tested positive for drug use.
Sending a message to the wrong person could lead to all sorts of trouble, ranging from mild embarrassment to real-life consequences. In iOS 16, Apple introduced a feature that lets iPhone, iPad and Mac owners unsend an iMessage within two minutes of sending it.
Jerry Reinsdorf would like some taxpayer money.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
Why are at-home sexual assault test kits so controversial? There are several reasons. Here's what you need to know.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Gas prices in the U.S. are rising again. As of Feb. 15, the national average gas price stood at $3.28 per gallon, up $0.12 from a week ago. A seasonal trend along with geopolitics in the Middle East play a role.
When Meta announced Instagram’s new “nighttime nudge” feature in January, the company acknowledged that sleep is particularly important for young people. But sleep is also important for adults.
A great tablet for work and play, the 10.4" Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a great tablet if you want to take your projects and entertainment with you.
The amount raised for the Lopez-Galvan family has surpassed $200,000.
Clubhouse, the once-popular live audio app, today announced users can now text their friends, and they'll hear those texts in the sender's custom voice. To stay relevant amid user drop-off, Clubhouse debuted group voice chats where members can send asynchronous voice messages to each other, and they would appear in a format like Instagram Stories. With today's announcement, the company is acknowledging that you might not be in a situation to send voice messages to each other.
One person was killed and over 20 others were wounded on Wednesday.
Connor Bedard sustained a fractured jaw six weeks ago.