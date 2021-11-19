Are auto shows dead after pandemic? LA shows some life

Hyunjoo Jin
·2 min read

By Hyunjoo Jin

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - What a difference two years make. The 2019 Los Angeles auto show featured a parade of vehicle debuts, a flurry of press conferences and other events in the opening two days, along with hundreds of thousands of people eager to see new cars.

Fast forward to 2021, with Los Angeles the first major U.S. auto show since the start of the pandemic. The Los Angeles Auto Show kicked off on Wednesday with a single day of press events, and while crowds are expected, they are likely to be much smaller, and some automakers are even skipping the show.

The show illustrates how the pandemic has accelerated automakers' shift toward the online world, as consumers buy more vehicles on the internet.

Honda and BMW both skipped the show in favor of separate, earlier events. Honda showed off a reincarnation of its iconic Integra prototype sedan.

"That was an event that was exclusively ours. We find that we don't have to compete like you do on the press days of an auto show to get the attention," Honda executive vice president Dave Gardner told Reuters on a Zoom interview.

Korean automaker Kia expressed a similar view.

"The pandemic has taught us that we can work differently. ... There will be auto shows still in the future, but there'll be also different types of presentations," Karim Habib, head of Kia Design Center, told Reuters at the show.

Kia and affiliate Hyundai Motor were among the few automakers that debuted electric SUV concepts at the show, showcasing their large sport electric vehicles, and flying in executives, including chief executives, from their Seoul headquarters to Los Angeles.

"Auto shows used to be very, very popular for automakers to make a big media splash. That has changed with social media and with other forms of access to the media by consumers," Brett Smith, technology director at Center for Automotive Research, said. "I think the pandemic was maybe the last straw in this."

The LA Auto Show will open to the public for 10 days starting Friday.

"The online reservations have not been as strong as 2019, but strong enough that we believe we're going to have a great year," David Fortin, head of consumer marketing at Los Angeles Auto Show, told Reuters. "There's still no way, I think, to capture that kind of moment outside of an auto show."

Smaller companies see a positive side to the changes.

"I don't mind if somebody doesn't show up here. It gives more attention to us," Henrik Fisker, CEO of electric vehicle startup Fisker, told Reuters.

He said his Ocean SUV is a "sexy sports car" best seen in person. "I know I'm zoomed out. I don't think I enjoy any more sitting just looking at computers and pictures. I want to see the real stuff," Fisker said.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Peter Henderson and Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Consumer Reports: Lexus has most reliable car of 2022, Tesla has 'problems'

    Consumer Reports released its annual Auto Reliability Report, showing the most reliable new trucks, SUVs and cars of 2022.

  • In Los Angeles, Tesla's rivals roll out larger, cheaper electric SUVs

    Automakers chasing electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc revealed new, more affordable and larger electric sport utility vehicles at the Los Angeles Auto Show, racing into one of the fastest-growing segments of the U.S. market. Kia Motors called out Tesla by name at the show, announcing that its upcoming electric crossover EV6 beat Tesla’s previous record for the shortest charging time, while driving across the United States, by more than five hours. Kia and affiliate Hyundai Motor also unveiled large, three-row electric sport utility vehicle concepts, EV9 and SEVEN.

  • AAR Cuda Barn Find Pulled From The Dust Of Years Of Neglect

    This beautiful ‘Cuda is the king of classic barn find cars and its ready to strut its stuff once more.

  • The all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV debuts with a rotating screen from Foxconn

    Foxconn's fingerprints are all over one of the central details in the upcoming all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV. The company unveiled the production-intent version of the Fisker Ocean SUV on Wednesday at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The electric vehicle — Fisker's first — will have a distinctive 17.1-inch central screen made by Foxconn that can rotate from portrait mode to landscape, which the automaker has dubbed "Hollywood mode."

  • 2021 L.A. Auto Show roundup | All the reveals, reviews, pictures

    This is the Hyundai Seven Concept, and it’s meant to act as a preview for an incoming electric SUV for the Ioniq brand. It leans more toward the concept side of the spectrum than a production car, but expect the final SUV to take design cues from the Seven Concept. It also previews one of the next production electric cars for the brand, which should look right at home next to things like the Telluride.

  • How BMW plans to corner the US scooter market with its all-electric CE 04

    After years of decline, motorcycle and scooter sales have bounced back. The two-wheel retro-futuristic bike, which was showcased in Los Angeles this week at an event ahead of the LA Auto Show, will be riding a wave of two-wheeled renaissance, which could help usher in larger acceptance of electric scooters. BMW Motorrad of America's vice president Trudy Hardy believes that the two-wheeled EV could come into its own as more than just a cool-looking bike.

  • Tesla, electric SUVs get poor scores from Consumer Reports

    (Reuters) -Vehicles from Tesla Inc and electric sport utilities from rival brands are among the least reliable models sold in the United States, a reflection of the risks of new technology, Consumer Reports said on Thursday. Consumer Reports, a nonprofit organization that evaluates products and services, said Tesla, the world's most valuable automaker, ranked 27th out of 28 brands, just ahead of Ford Motor Co's Lincoln brand. "Electric SUVs as a vehicle category is the absolute bottom in terms of reliability," Consumer Reports director of vehicle testing Jake Fisher said Thursday during a presentation to the Detroit Automotive Press Association.

  • Vietnam carmaker VinFast will start selling two EV models in the US next year as it challenges Tesla on its home turf

    Vietnam's VinFast is introducing two electric SUV models to the US where it plans to start taking orders and begin delivery next year.

  • You Can Now Order a Ford Bronco Sasquatch with the Manual

    Last year, we, and a ton of other manual-transmission enthusiasts, pleaded with Ford to add the option to the Bronco Sasquatch, and it listened. #SavetheManuals

  • 2022 Ford Bronco: Car and Driver 10Best

    A triumph of smart ideas, clever engineering, and good timing. It's no wonder people are crazy about it.

  • Honda, Hyundai top car residual value / depreciation awards list

    J.D. Power announced its 2022 U.S. ALG Residual Value awards Thursday, with Honda and Hyundai topping the charts at three models apiece in the industry-standard study that projects resale value three years from the original purchase date – a key metric in calculating lease costs and projecting new-car depreciation. Award winners included several enthusiast-friendly options, including the BMW 2 Series, Dodge Charger, Subaru WRX, Mercedes-AMG GT and Toyota Tacoma.

  • What to Look For in Each Generation of Mercedes SL

    We speak with Mike Kunz, who runs the Mercedes-Benz Classic Center, to find out the strong and weak points in five generations of Mercedes roadsters.

  • Woman Miraculously Escapes After Semi Crushes Her Car: 'I Have Never Seen Anything Like It'

    A 46-year-old woman's car was hit by the semi truck on the I-5 in Washington on Tuesday morning

  • 1969 Pontiac Firebird Convertible Looking For New Skies Ahead

    This incredible classic pony car is looking for a new owner, will it be you?

  • Modified 2020 GT500 Rips Through The Streets Of California

    This incredible Shelby GT500 Mustang is a sight to behold with over 1000 horsepower and tons of awesome looks.

  • 1970 Oldsmobile 442 W-30 Is The Ultimate Olds

    This frame-off restored Olds 442 is ready for your collection.

  • Kia's electric SUV concept includes a sprawling 27-inch display

    Kia has unveiled the Concept EV9 as a preview of a possible future electric SUV.

  • Toyota Debuts bZ4X All-Electric Vehicle

    Toyota (NYSE: TM) has unveiled the U.S. production model for its all-electric bZ4X. What Happened: The new SUV is the first in the company’s series of battery-electric vehicles that will offered under the global "Toyota bZ" brand umbrella. U.S. dealers are scheduled to receive the bZ4X by mid-2022. According to the company, the bZ4X carries an estimated range of up to 250 miles per charge for XLE front-wheel drive models. It will also be the company’s first vehicle to feature the latest Toyota S

  • 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing: Car and Driver 10Best

    'Takes your breath away.' 'Simply epic.' This was the most talked-about car at 10Best, and let us tell you why.

  • Subaru's first electric model is here — and the outdoorsy SUV brings the brand to peak Subaru

    The 2023 Solterra is the ultimate Subaru: an outdoorsy SUV that's kind to the environment. It goes on sale in the middle of 2022.