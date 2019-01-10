Auto Stock Roundup: Tesla Breaks Ground for Gigafactory in China, F & TM Issue Recall

A number of auto companies reported sales figures for 2018 in the past week. Favorable economic conditions, along with growing consumers’ appetite for spacious vehicles, aided the industry to record annual new-vehicle sales of 17.27 million in 2018, marking a yearly increase of 0.3%.



Buyers continued to splurge on sports utility vehicles, crossovers and pickup trucks while passenger car sales waned, similar to 2017. Car sales contributed 32% to the total sales in 2018 while trucks and SUVs added 68%. Although the industry managed to keep its winning streak alive, the same can’t be anticipated in 2019. Rising interest rates and vehicle price hikes are expected to influence buyers to make choices.



The issue of recalls continued to hurt automakers. Ford Motor Company F announced a worldwide recall of around one million vehicles to replace Takata airbags, per AP. The airbags can explode when deployed, causing injury to passengers. Again, Toyota Motor Corporation TM announced a worldwide recall of 1.7 million vehicles to fix faulty Takata airbag inflators, per Reuters. This recall by Toyota is part of the ongoing recall campaign announced by automakers in 2016.



Recap of the Week’s Most Important Stories



1. General Motors Company’s GM self-driving car unit ‘Cruise’ and food delivery service ‘DoorDash’ are partnering to test autonomous technology for meal, and grocery deliveries, per CNBC. The program, slated to begin in March, will deliver meals from certain restaurants. This will also include delivery of grocery items from some specific stores. Per the company, the program will initially be concentrated in the San Francisco area.



Auto giants are emphasizing on developing business models for driverless vehicles. In early 2018, the second-largest automaker Ford made the announcement of partnering with Domino's Pizza and delivery service ‘Postmates’ in Miami.



Starting a delivery service is a major opportunity for Cruise as the company looks for commercialization of the autonomous vehicle technology and to redefine transportation. Partnership with DoorDash will help the company take another step toward goal to deliver technology for the betterment and convenience of people. Notably, General Motors invested $1.1 billion in GM Cruise. Investments are expected to provide the capital that is necessary to reach commercialization at scale, beginning in 2019. (Read more: General Motors & DoorDash to Provide Self-Driving Delivery)



General Motors currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



2. Tesla, Inc. TSLA is finally breaking ground for its Shanghai Gigafactory, following a lot of planning, per Reuters. This is likely to strengthen this electric vehicle (EV) pioneer’s presence in the world’s biggest auto market, wherein it encounters growing competition from several domestic rivals and also suffers soft sales due to elevated tariffs on U.S. imports.



Last year, this auto giant inked a deal with the Shanghai government for building the 500,000-unit factory. In order to grab more than 200 acres of land for the planned Gigafactory 3, Tesla shelled out $140 million. This will be the auto maker’s first vehicle manufacturing facility outside the United States. The company, which intends to begin production in 2019, is likely to manufacture around 250,000 vehicles annually in the initial stage, including the Model 3 and Model Y.



A production base in China is important for Tesla, which is fighting the odds of possible waning demand in the United States, particularly after the reduction of tax credits for EVs. The company decided to lower the price of all of its models by $2,000 to partially compensate for the loss of subsidy.



A wholly-owned manufacturing facility in China would mean that Tesla won’t have to share its profits and technology with partners in China. Domestic production will protect Tesla from high import duties, resulting from the trade spat between China and the United States. (Read more: Tesla to Break Ground on Gigafactory Plant in China)



Tesla currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



3. Ford announced a worldwide recall of around one million vehicles to replace Takata airbags, per AP. The airbags can explode when deployed, causing injury to passengers.