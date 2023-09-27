Auto Technicians Find 8-Foot Boa Constrictor Inside Ford Focus

A technician at a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina car dealership got the surprise of his life when he opened the hood of a Ford Focus and found an 8-foot serpent inside.



Beach Automotive Technician Tony Galli was getting ready to work on the car for a "non-snake-related" issue (h/t WMBF News for the phrasing) when he realized something was amiss.



“I popped the hood open, I saw this big thing laid across it, I didn’t even know what it was. I thought it was an oil sock to absorb oil. Then I was like ‘No that’s a snake.’ then I poked it and it moved and I was like ‘that thing is alive,'” Galli told WPDE-TV.

Local snake wrangler Russell Cavender (also known as "The Snake Chaser") was called in to remove the massive albino boa constrictor. Cavender's bio says he caught his first snake at age three and never stopped.



"I have found many, many things underneath the hood of cars," Cavender said on his Facebook page. "[Possums, squirrels rats, and] several snakes, but never an 8-foot albino boa constrictor. I’d say a pretty interesting morning!"

The Snake Chaser was glad a mechanic was nearby to remove some parts to get the snake out. Boas are "pure muscle," he says, and it would have taken a long time to get it out if it had wedged itself in any further. With a little coaxing and prodding, the snake was freed from the car.



“Get the [bleep] out of here,” one of the bystanders says during Cavender's video as the snake is removed. “That thing is huge.”



Cavender told WPDE that the boa constrictor was probably someone's pet that had crawled into the engine bay for warmth. It apparently didn't belong to the owner of the car, and they didn't want it.





