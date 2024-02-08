Auto theft drops in Morris, but car-related burglaries are rising. Here's what you can do

MOUNTAIN LAKES — New Jersey's surge in stolen automobiles continued in 2023, rising for a fourth straight year, statistics show.

Morris County was able to buck the trend, with thefts declining last year, but law-enforcement leaders said Tuesday that they're battling a troubling new escalation.

Criminals "are committing residential burglaries with the intent to steal vehicles," Mountain Lakes Sgt. Chris Somjen said during a town hall meeting Tuesday at the borough high school. "They are going into kitchens where keys are left out. They grab the keys and get out of Dodge."

About 60 people attended a forum on auto theft in Mountain Lakes, Thefts declined locally last year, in part thanks to increased surveillance, police said.

Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Sheriff Jim Gannon and county Public Safety Director Scott DiGiralomo attended the 90-minute program, which was hosted by borough police and attended by about 60 residents. Mountain Lakes Mayor Khizar Sheikh and county Commissioner Stephen Shaw, a borough resident, were there as well.

Auto thefts rise in NJ, fall in Morris

They came armed with good news: Vehicle thefts in Morris County dropped by 28% last year, to 197 from 273 the year before.

Statewide, by contrast, there were 15,898 vehicle thefts in 2022 and 16,605 last year, a 4% increase, according to preliminary statistics supplied this week by the New Jersey State Police.

In Mountain Lakes, a wealthy bedroom community of about 4,500 people with average home values nearing $1 million, nine auto thefts were reported last year, one fewer than the prior year. Motor vehicle break-ins fell dramatically, from 28 in 2022 to 11 last year.

But residential burglaries, which Somjen said were largely related to attempted auto thefts, tripled from three to nine.

Vehicle thefts rose for a fourth straight year in New Jersey in 2023, according to preliminary data, but State Police said that was skewed by two particularly vulnerable models.

Burglaries on the rise

"The trend we see is experienced criminals drafting juveniles to help them," said Carroll, the county prosecutor. "The juveniles are being dropped off at the end of a block, pulling on door handles to see if a car is open."

If a car is locked but valuable, he said, those juveniles are being told "try to get into the house."

Of the thefts reported in Mountain Lakes last year, three were vehicles with keys left inside the car and six involved a home burglary, police said.

Those home entries can "escalate the danger of confrontation with homeowners," Carroll said.

Still, Somjen stressed that most of these incidents represent "opportunistic crimes" in which no residents were injured. Mountain Lakes Police Chief Shawn Bennett said he knew of only one incident in which a borough resident actually confronted a thief in his home.

"The resident turned on the lights, ran out the front door yelling and screaming and the burglars took off."

Tech-savvy thieves use Zillow, Google Maps

Thieves are also making increased use of technology, including images on Zillow and Google Maps, to identify wealthy neighborhoods where they can target luxury vehicles that fetch a big price on the international black market.

As examples, Somjen showed two Google Earth images. One showed a borough home with five luxury cars in the driveway that has been targeted multiple times by thieves. "I don't think that's a coincidence," he said.

Another image showed an estate in one Bergen County town. A $300,000 Rolls Royce was parked out front. That same image was found on the phone of an arrested burglary suspect, Somjen said.

Residents can request that Google "scrub" their home images, Somjen added. Zillow offers a similar service. He also cautioned against bumper stickers on vehicles that can reveal personal information to potential thieves.

"Bumper stickers drive me nuts," he said. "The big one is the stick figure family. There's no reason why when you're driving down 287, 80 that people need to know you have three kids, a dog and you're on your second wife. Remove all that junk from your car."

Kia, Hyundai skew the numbers

Police Sgt. Chris Somjen makes a presentation on auto theft statistics during a town hall at Mountain Lakes high School with Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll.

Thieves also target less-expensive vehicles that can be used in other crimes, Carroll said. Certain Kia and Hyundai models have security technology flaws that make them more vulnerable, investigators have learned.

"You can YouTube how to steal a Hyundai," Somjen said. "How crazy is that?

Kia and Hyundai unveiled new software last year to address the issue, but the thefts continue.

The flaws were serious enough to skew New Jersey's statewide theft numbers, according to State Police. While New Jersey's overall numbers were up, "car thefts decreased 10% in 2023 vs. 2022 if all Hyundais and Kias are removed from counting for both years," the agency said.

Summer at the Shore − for thieves

The Mountain Lakes presentation also noted luxury car thefts increase during the summer months along the Jersey Shore as well-heeled vacationers arrive and bring their autos with them.

Overall for New Jersey, however, high-end auto thefts were down 20% last year, falling to 3,367, State Police said.

The agency did not include a requested county-by-county breakdown of the theft rate in the "preliminary" data they provided this week.

Somjen presented a detailed PowerPoint report about home burglaries, vehicle thefts and vehicle burglaries in Mountain Lakes, including steps taken by the 13-member police department.

Keys to success in Morris, Mountain Lakes

Their recommendations started with the obvious: Don't leave keys or key fobs in your car. Lock the vehicles. Lock your homes as well.

But borough police have also taken action on their own, including increased vehicle stops − 3,765 since Jan. 1 of last year − and almost 1,600 property checks over the same period. The department parks unmanned police vehicles around the borough as a visual deterrent and in some cases uses automatic license plate readers borrowed from the county to increase surveillance.

Carroll attributed the countywide decrease in part due to work by his office's Intelligence Unit, the sheriff's Trends and Analysis Team, the county Auto Theft Task Force "and our municipal departments remaining focused on combating the trend of organized thieves targeting Morris County."

Relaxed state guidelines governing police pursuits and new legislation allowing stiffer penalties for car thieves have also made a difference, authorities said.

Home security videos have also helped, but cameras only capture about 30% of the thefts, police noted. Still, Somjen encouraged more residents to use them and make sure they are active.

"It's all about partnerships," Gannon said to the residents. "Those partnerships are not government partnerships only. The partnership is with you. You are the eyes and ears. Mountain Lakes [police] has two or three guys on the road right now. You know what your community looks like. You know who should be there, who shouldn't be there. It's OK to be suspicious. Don't be rude, be shrewd."

