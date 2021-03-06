Auto theft suspect was under the influence, charges say

Kristine Goodrich, The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
·1 min read

Mar. 6—MANKATO — A man allegedly was found behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

A Blue Earth County Sheriff deputy found Hussen Hassan Hussen, 29, of Rochester, in a car parked on the side of Highway 68 near Courtland Wednesday afternoon. The car had been reported stolen from Mankato, according to a court complaint.

Hussen reportedly gave a false name and had credit cards that belonged to the vehicle owner's wife.

Hussen failed sobriety tests and a breathalyzer showed he had an alcohol concentration of 0.04. The deputy suspected Hussen also was on drugs and Hussen allegedly admitted he had used methamphetamine and an ADHD medication two days prior. Blood test results are pending.

Hussen was charged Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony auto theft, gross misdemeanor DWI, gross misdemeanor giving a false name and misdemeanor driving after license revocation.

Hussen has two prior DWI convictions.

