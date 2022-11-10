Auto theft task force arrests 5, recovers 15 stolen vehicles near Tacoma, Fife

A regional auto theft task force arrested five people Tuesday and recovered 15 stolen vehicles near Tacoma and Fife in an operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Officials with the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force located vehicles reported stolen from Puyallup, Tukwila, Seattle, Des Moines, the Chehalis Reservation and the Tacoma area. According to a news release, the task force also recovered about a pound of Fentanyl pills, a gun and about $6,800 in cash. Five of the vehicles were recovered near the same location in Tacoma, the 1300 block of South 90th Street Court.

“Auto thefts are a regional issue,” Sgt. Jeff Carroll of the task force said in the release. “We have detectives from multiple agencies within King and Pierce Counties working together to aggressively investigate prolific thieves and get people their stolen vehicles back.”

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Puyallup Tribal Police and police departments in Fife and Edgewood participated in the operation, the task force said.

Investigators are continuing to research each of the men who were arrested to determine if they are connected to larger theft rings, said Heather LaLiberte, a spokesperson for the task force. She noted that detectives would be looking into the fact that multiple vehicles were found near one location in Tacoma.

The arrested included:

A 33-year-old man booked into jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. Officials suspect he stole a Jeep Cherokee from the Des Moines area. It was located at a casino on Pacific Highway in Fife.

A 17-year-old man booked into jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. The Toyota Rav-4 he is suspected of stealing was also located at a casino on Pacific Highway in Fife. Officials said the vehicle was used in an Oct. 12 strong arm robbery at a Home Depot in Gig Harbor.

A 33-year-old man booked into jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. He is suspected of stealing a Ford F-250, which was located at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of 62nd Avenue East in Fife.

A 28-year-old man booked into jail on outstanding warrants for felony assault and firearm charges. Officials suspect he stole a Chevy Camaro. Officials said a fake VIN plate was on the car when it was located at a Fife motel, so investigators are still working to determine if it was stolen.

A 47-year-old man booked into jail for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. He is suspected of stealing a Mazda 5, which was located at a fast-food restaurant in the 1700 block of 51st Avenue East in Fife.