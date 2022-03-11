Auto theft task force recovers 11 stolen vehicles in Pierce County

Officials with the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force recovered 11 stolen vehicles Wednesday in Pierce County.

Detectives located the vehicles by driving around the area of Parkland and Tacoma in Pierce County for a few hours, according to the task force’s Facebook page. The task force is a multi-agency team that works with police departments in King and Pierce counties.

The task force shared photos of two vehicles it recovered, a pickup and an SUV.

Pierce County and Tacoma saw big increases in vehicle thefts last year, and data shared by the task force shows the trend has continued in the first two months of 2022.

In January and February, the task force reported approximately 1,700 thefts in Pierce County. During the same time last year, there were about 875 thefts.

During Mayor Victoria Woodards State of the City address Thursday night, she said Tacoma saw a 66 percent increase in motor vehicle thefts in 2021.