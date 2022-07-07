Auto thefts in Puget Sound nearly double year-over-year

Vehicle thefts around Puget Sound have nearly doubled year-over-year, according to statistics released by Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force.

In June 2022, there were 729 reported stolen vehicles in Pierce County, up from a reported 250 to 300 in 2020 and 2021.

In King County, there were a reported 1,244 stolen vehicles in June 2022, up from about 800 stolen vehicles in 2020 and 2021.

Across the state, vehicle thefts peaked in March 2022, with about 4,200 reported, over double the vehicle thefts in March 2020.

In Pierce County alone, during the weekend of July 2 and 3, there were a reported 43 stolen vehicles, with a mix of vehicle types and methods of theft.

In DuPont, a 1993 Honda Accord was stolen from the Creekside Village Apartments.

In Edgewood, a 2010 Ford Econoline and a 2014 Kia Forte were stolen from apartment complexes. The Econoline was found with the catalytic converter missing and the Forte was left unattended, with the engine running.

In Fife, a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado and a 1995 Subaru Legacy were stolen from different apartment complexes. The owner of the Silverado later found their vehicle.

In Lakewood, a 1998 Honda Civic was taken from the Cascade Apartments and a 1998 Subaru Legacy was stolen from a PetSmart parking lot.

In Milton, a 2002 Ford F-250 was stolen on Vine Court.

In Puyallup, a 2002 Ford Econoline was stolen from the Terrace on Meridian Apartments, but was later recovered at another apartment complex. A 2017 Chrysler 300 was stolen by someone whom the owner knew and later recovered. A 1999 Honda Civic was stolen from the Sunset Garden Apartments. A 2001 Ford Econoline was stolen from South Hill Mall and later recovered at a homeless encampment. A person came into Larson Motors to test-drive a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and after the test drive, stole the vehicle.

In Tacoma, a 2003 Ford F-550 was stolen from a tavern and later recovered. A 2007 Toyota Yaris was stolen when the victim was approached by two men with a large knife, stealing her purse and her car. A 1999 Dodge Ram was stolen, then the suspects used the garage door opener to burglarize the garage. A 2010 Kia Rondo was stolen from the Tacoma Mall and was later found burnt. A 1979 Ford pickup was stolen during a burglary of a home. A 2015 Ford F-150 was also stolen during a burglary of a home. A 2008 Acura TL was stolen from a Safeway when the owner left the keys with the passenger and when he came back out of the store, the passenger and his car were gone. A 2001 Mitsubishi box truck was stolen, but the owner found it shortly after the theft. The owner approached the suspects with a shotgun and one of the suspects approached the owner swinging a chain. The owner fired off his shotgun and the suspects ran off. Other vehicles stolen in Tacoma include a 2000 Ford Ranger, 2010 Ford Econoline, 1999 Honda Civic, 1997 Nissan pickup, 2021 Hyundai Elantra and a 1989 Jeep Comanche.