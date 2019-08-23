Is Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Worth UK£5.24 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Auto Trader Group fairly valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (£, Millions) £213.2m £241.3m £258.4m £271.8m £282.6m £291.5m £299.1m £305.6m £311.3m £316.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x10 Analyst x10 Analyst x9 Est @ 5.17% Est @ 3.99% Est @ 3.16% Est @ 2.58% Est @ 2.17% Est @ 1.89% Est @ 1.69% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.07% £197.3 £206.6 £204.7 £199.2 £191.7 £183.0 £173.7 £164.2 £154.8 £145.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= £1.8b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (1.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£317m × (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (8.1% – 1.2%) = UK£4.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = £UK£4.7b ÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)10 = £2.15b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is £3.98b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of £4.29. Relative to the current share price of £5.24, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Auto Trader Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.029. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.