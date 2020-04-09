Auto-Union Type C 1/8-scale Lego replica is surprisingly detailed



See Full Image Gallery >>



With 16 cylinders and dual rear wheels, the Auto-Union Type C was a monster of a car that dominated the European racing scene in 1936. There is no shortage of replicas available for kids and collectors alike, and you could soon have the chance to build your own Silver Arrow out of Legos. All you need to do is vote for it.

The 1/8-scale model stretches nearly 20 inches long, and it's surprisingly detailed because every body panel is removable. Builder Redera00 used plastic bricks to make the 520-horsepower V16 engine, the independent front suspension, the semi-independent rear suspension, and even the wood-rimmed steering wheel. The proportions are shockingly accurate, especially considering we're looking at a one-of-a-kind car made with Lego scraps.

Every project submitted to the Lego Ideas platform is eligible to receive an expert review if it earns the support of at least 10,000 fans. That's a big challenge, but the ones that get there might be approved for production and join the company's growing catalog of current and classic cars. As of writing, 4,766 supporters have cast a vote for the Type C; it needs to cross the 10,000-vote threshold in the next 102 days (by July 20, 2020) to move on to the next stage. In other words, you need to visit its page and give it a thumbs-up if you want to one day build it.

The demand would almost certainly be there. Audi — Auto-Union's descendant — makes several die-cast Silver Arrow replicas and it revealed the Type C is one of the best-selling models in its range. It's so popular that, in 2007, it made 999 examples of a Type C pedal car built using over 900 individual parts. Its replica had single rear wheels (they were doubled-up when additional grip was needed), leather upholstery, and an aluminum body.

In the meantime, you can scratch your Lego itch by picking up the company's just-released Fiat 500 kit. It's about 9.4 inches long, it's made up of 960 parts, it's cheaper than a real one, and it won't leak oil.

Related Video:



Click here to See Video >>









