Auto worker employee receives 91,500 pennies in final wages

2 min read
Pile of US coins
An auto repair shop in Georgia has been accused of delivering a final wage package to a departing employee by dumping a pile of oil-covered pennies on his driveway - 91,500 of them.

The pennies amounted to the $915 (£667) that Andreas Flaten said he was owed by A OK Walker Autoworks.

Mr Flaten said he faces having to wipe down each coin individually to get rid of the grease the pile was covered in.

A OK Walker Autoworks has not commented publicly on the incident.

But on its website, it says: "And yes we accept pennies as payment! They are cash you nitwits!"

The owner, Miles Walker, told a reporter from CBS46 he did not remember dumping the coins on Mr Flaten's drive but added: "He got paid - that's all that matters."

Mr Flaten said he was a manager at the auto repair firm, which is based in Peachtree City, south of Atlanta, until he quit last November in a disagreement over when he could leave work to pick up his child from day care.

When his outstanding pay failed to arrive, Mr Flaten filed a claim with the US Department of Labor, which confirmed to US media it had contacted the repair shop three times over the issue.

The money did eventually materialise, as a pile of coins at the end of Mr Flaten's drive. On top of the pile was an envelope, with an expletive written on the front, and a pay stub inside - which was filmed by his girlfriend Olivia Oxley and posted to her Instagram account.

The pennies are now in a wheelbarrow in Mr Flaten's garage in Fayetteville, and the weight is so heavy it has deflated the tyres.

Mr Flaten said he had tried bathing the coins in a big tub of water, soap and vinegar, without success, and the only way to get the grease off was to wipe each one individually.

He added it had taken him around two hours to clean up about $5 worth.

"I think that's going to be a lot of work for money I've already worked for," he told Fox 5 Atlanta.

And it appears that paying your staff this way - while not practical, moral or fair - might also not be illegal.

"There is nothing in the regulations that dictates in what currency the employee must be paid," Eric R Lucero of the US Department of Labor was quoted by the New York Times as saying.

    British MPs are urging the UK to sanction additional Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses in both Xinjiang and Tibet, after a new report has claimed a coercive labour program is erasing Tibetan culture and identity. A cross-party group of 15 MPs is calling on the UK to sanction Chen Quanguo, the Communist Party secretary of Xinjiang who previously served in the same capacity in Tibet. The group includes Tim Loughton, chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Tibet; former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith; and Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrat Spokesman for Foreign Affairs. The MPs have written a letter to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, claiming Mr Chen oversaw “the implementation of a heavy-handed repression and surveillance of Tibetan religious and cultural life." A similar programme was later expanded under Mr Chen’s leadership in Xinjiang. His successor in Tibet, Wu Yingjie, “accelerated” a programme of “coercive assimilation” and “is responsible for an intensified crackdown on Tibetan religion,” and should also be sanctioned, according to the letter. Implementing sanctions on both would “send a clear message that the abuses taking place in both the Tibetan and Uyghur regions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the MPs added. The letter cited a new report by the Tibet Advocacy Coalition, a group of organisations focused on Tibet, that described China’s policies in Tibet as a “cradle to grave” system. That system is “imposed from an early age with Tibetan toddlers increasingly being subjected to ideological education in hundreds of new and expanded kindergartens” across the region. It also detailed coercive labour transfer schemes that have affected at least 2.8 million Tibetans over the last five years, according to China’s official statistics. The report claims that Tibetan monks and nuns in ‘re-education’ facilities faced torture, sexual abuse and imprisonment, and that religious practitioners were forced to denounce Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and memorise propaganda, all of which served to increase Chinese government control and erase Tibetan culture and identity. On Monday, the UK along with the US, Canada and the EU announced sanctions against Chinese officials believed responsible for human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. Beijing responded immediately with its own sanctions against the EU targeting individuals and entities. China has rejected allegations of human rights violations, with government officials and state media saying that Xinjiang residents were happy and the region’s economy had improved, due to government policies. “Governments around the world should implement targeted sanctions on the Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses in Tibet,” said Mr Loughton in a statement. “Failure to act will only serve to embolden the Chinese government’s brutal persecution of not only Tibetans, but also Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Christians and other religious and ethnic minorities across China.”