Auto workers could go on strike soon
In just another week, a massive strike could take place among auto workers. It could have an economic ripple effect across the country.
In just another week, a massive strike could take place among auto workers. It could have an economic ripple effect across the country.
Here’s what to know about full coverage car insurance, how it protects you financially, and whether it makes sense for you.
A quick preview of what we expect to see at the 2023 Detroit Auto Show and how to attend yourself.
Here is what experts say is behind inflated car insurance prices and what you can do to save money without sacrificing thorough coverage on your vehicles.
Researchers have developed a rice-sized implant hat can test the effects of drugs on a patient’s brain tumor in real-time during surgery. Experts at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston designed the device specifically to help test treatments in patients with brain cancers or gliomas, a type of tumor that originates in the brain or spinal cord.
Your car insurance deductible — the money you pay out of pocket toward a covered claim — can have a big impact on how much you pay for car insurance.
The window for the GOP to find an alternative to Trump is rapidly closing.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their picks against the spread for the biggest college football games in Week 2.
'Makes a huge difference with less strain ... and I'm able to clean up snow in about half the time,' wrote a five-star fan.
While I’m typically based in New York City, this week I’m reporting from Seoul, South Korea for Korea Blockchain Week. The week has been jam-packed with a number of conference events as well as offsite side events and networking happy hours.
"I was born and raised in New York and I will live and die by Chicago being a better city." The post Travel industry worker ‘deinfluences’ destinations ‘hyped up’ by content creators: ‘It’s not really worth doing on a budget’ appeared first on In The Know.
Get a head start on updating your fall and winter wardrobe with the best boot deals at Nordstrom Rack. Shop UGG, Jeffrey Campbell, Marc Fisher, Veronica Beard and more.
Imbue, the AI research lab formerly known as Generally Intelligent, has raised $200 million in a Series B funding round that values the company at over $1 billion. Among those participating are the Astera Institute, Nvidia, Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt and Notion co-founder Simon Last. The new tranche takes Imbue's total raised to $220 million, placing it among the better-funded AI startups in recent months.
Deion Sanders' team is a big deal in the betting world, too.
Momentum could send oil prices to $100 as crude market 'often overshoots and overcorrects,' say RBC Capital analysts
Numerous big tech companies are laying off staff in a tough economy. Here's all the larger job cuts so far.
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage pulled back to 7.12% from 7.18% a week prior, according to Freddie Mac.
The beginning of the NFL season is here, so lean on Fantasy Football Live to help get your Week 1 lineup ready.
In 2023, layoffs have yet again cost tens of thousands of tech workers their jobs; this time, the workforce reductions have been driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. The reasoning behind these workforce reductions follows a common script, citing the macroeconomic environment and a need to find discipline on a tumultuous path to profitability.
In-game trading marketplace Traderie has alerted users to a data breach impacting their personal information, TechCrunch has learned. Tradierie, owned by U.S.-based company Akrew, is a website that allows users to trade and sell in-game items from titles including Roblox, Rocket League, Diablo and Elden Ring. In an email sent to affected users this week, seen by TechCrunch, the company said it experienced a recent “security incident” that allowed an unauthorized third-party to acquire “some data from your account.”
The practice has been called "factory-like" with influencers filming in a similar environment to a call center — everyone streaming in the same room or area — hawking products to thousands of viewers.