AUTO1 Group SE (ETR:AG1) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

It's been a good week for AUTO1 Group SE (ETR:AG1) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 9.0% to €7.43. Revenues were €1.7b, and AUTO1 Group came in a solid 11% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from AUTO1 Group's twelve analysts is for revenues of €7.16b in 2023, which would reflect an okay 7.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 34% to €0.76. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €7.27b and losses of €0.76 per share in 2023.

As a result, it's unexpected to see that the consensus price target fell 8.7% to €13.58, with the analysts seemingly becoming more concerned about ongoing losses, despite making no major changes to their forecasts. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic AUTO1 Group analyst has a price target of €30.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €6.00. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the AUTO1 Group's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that AUTO1 Group's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 6.2% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 20% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 6.0% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like AUTO1 Group is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on AUTO1 Group. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for AUTO1 Group going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for AUTO1 Group that you need to take into consideration.

