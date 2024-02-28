Autocar magazine 28 February: on sale now

This week in Autocar...

This week in Autocar, we reveal the brand new Renault 5, delve inside McLaren's new drop-top, and give our verdict on Volkswagen's latest Tiguan.

News

Our biggest story of the week comes as Renault finally reveals the 5 EV - a redesigned retro supermini looking to take battle to the Mini and Fiat 500 Electric.

Ineos, meanwhile, has revealed a shock new EV called the Fusilier as a compact 4x4 to rival the Jaguar I-Pace, Fisker Ocean and Mercedes G-Class - we have all the details.

Moving to McLaren and the all-new Artura Spider has been unveiled as its first ever hybrid drop-top, touting nearly 700bhp and a shockingly low weight.

We also cover the new MG 3, and ask manufacturers for their reaction to a slowing EV uptake.

Reviews

Volkswagen's best-seller, the Tiguan, has been reinvented for a third generation with a sharp focus on interior usability and technology. Can it sustain its huge appeal?

We had very mixed feelings about the Volvo EX30 when we initially drove it in Spain, but can it fare any better in Britain? Our road test editor Matt Saunders delivers his verdict.

The second-generation BMW X2 has arrived and we're testing it in 296bhp M35i form. Can it hold its own against the Volkswagen T-Roc R and Mercedes-AMG GLA 35?

We're also testing the all-electric iX2, Morgan Plus Four, Fiat 500 hybrid, and for road test 5663, we've got the Subaru Crosstrek.

Features

The final generation of petrol Cayenne is here and the S has regained V8 power, but how will it fare with a day-long driving trek? We take it for a run across the border to find out.

Just as the 2024 F1 season begins, our motorsport correspondents Damien Smith and Edd Straw discuss what the future holds this year...

Few jobs are tougher than running Stellantis in the UK, but boss Maria Grazia Davino has been sent to troubleshoot the group of complex and diverse brands with their own way of doing things. Mark Tisshaw hears her plan.

Opinion

Matt Prior riffs on the bad driving habits of UK motorists and whether a mandatory driving test should be made available.

Steve Cropley, meanwhile, recounts his visit to the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking and taking a look at the new Artura Spider, becomes nostalgic about the Jaguar XE, and wants the Geneva motor show to be able to fight for its life.

Used

John Evans is on the Toyota RAV4 this week, and finds out why it's an SUV you can buy with confidence.

]]>