Autodesk Doubles Down on the Construction Industry

On Dec. 20, the same day that design-and-build software giant Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) completed its $875 million acquisition of construction productivity software provider PlanGrid, the company announced an agreement to acquire BuildingConnected, a global construction bid-management platform, for $275 million.

Both purchases admirably complement Autodesk's construction portfolio. PlanGrid adds cloud-based, document-centric workflows to Autodesk's construction design solutions, which center on its BIM 360 computer model-centric workflows. BuildingConnected gives Autodesk entry into the bid phase of construction via its network of more than 700,000 construction professionals. Essentially, the software helps real estate owners and contractors manage the bid process in the preconstruction phase.

Female engineer using tablet device at construction site. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Construction belongs to one of Autodesk's four major product families, which it terms "industry collections." These collections are Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; Manufacturing; AutoCAD (computer-aided design) and AutoCAD LT; and Media and Entertainment. Of these, Architecture, Engineering ,and Construction products account for the lion's share of total company revenue -- roughly 42% in fiscal 2018.

CEO Andrew Anagnost believes the construction industry is a logical area to achieve the company's ambition to become a "design and make" company. Focus within this discipline also fits within a larger strategic initiative undertaken in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, a reorganization Autodesk will complete by the end of the current fiscal year.

The reorganization plan calls for completion of Autodesk's business model transition from term licenses to subscription-based revenue streams, the digitization of company processes, and the "re-imagining [of] manufacturing, construction, and production." The plan also specifically anticipates increased spending in digital infrastructure, customer service, and the construction portfolio over the next few years.

Industry growth statistics appear to explain some of Autodesk's enthusiasm for the construction market. In its 2018 investor day presentation, the company highlighted estimates indicating that the global construction industry will need to add another 200 million jobs by 2030 to keep up with new demand.

In addition, the company projects that its total addressable market in design- and construction-related software opportunities will reach $22 billion by 2020. Based on the rapid uptake of its construction flagship BIM 360 software, Autodesk envisions several years in which it can increase share within an expanding construction products market: