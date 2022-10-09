Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) delivers shareholders respectable 10% CAGR over 5 years, surging 4.3% in the last week alone

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. For example, the Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) share price is up 63% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 37% (ignoring dividends).

Since the stock has added US$1.7b to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

View our latest analysis for Autodesk

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, Autodesk became profitable. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the Autodesk share price is up 30% in the last three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 115% each year. This EPS growth is higher than the 9% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 75.33.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how Autodesk has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Autodesk's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Autodesk shareholders are down 30% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 21%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 10%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Autodesk better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Autodesk has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Story continues

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here