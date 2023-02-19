Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Is Increasing Its Dividend To CN¥0.58

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 11th of April to CN¥0.58. This will take the annual payment to 1.7% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Autohome's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, Autohome's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 21.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 3.3% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Autohome's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its short history, we have seen the dividend cut. The annual payment during the last 3 years was CN¥4.95 in 2020, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CN¥3.98. The dividend has shrunk at around 7.0% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Over the past five years, it looks as though Autohome's EPS has declined at around 3.4% a year. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On Autohome's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Autohome will make a great income stock. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Autohome that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

