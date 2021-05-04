Autohome Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $91.59 per share and the market cap of $11.5 billion, Autohome stock appears to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Autohome is shown in the chart below.





Because Autohome is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 11.1% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 13.19% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Autohome has a cash-to-debt ratio of 72.17, which is better than 73% of the companies in Interactive Media industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Autohome at 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Autohome is fair. This is the debt and cash of Autohome over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Autohome has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.3 billion and earnings of $4.166 a share. Its operating margin is 36.36%, which ranks better than 91% of the companies in Interactive Media industry. Overall, the profitability of Autohome is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Autohome over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Autohome is 11.1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Interactive Media industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 15.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Interactive Media industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Autohome's return on invested capital is 60.10, and its cost of capital is 7.64. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Autohome is shown below:

In short, Autohome (NYSE:ATHM, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Interactive Media industry. To learn more about Autohome stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

