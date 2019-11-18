Autolite (India) (NSE:AUTOLITIND) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Autolite (India) Limited (NSE:AUTOLITIND) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Autolite (India)'s Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Autolite (India) had debt of ₹312.6m at the end of March 2019, a reduction from ₹359.0m over a year. However, it does have ₹13.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹298.9m.

How Healthy Is Autolite (India)'s Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Autolite (India) had liabilities of ₹503.9m due within a year, and liabilities of ₹183.7m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹13.8m as well as receivables valued at ₹374.6m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling ₹299.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's ₹239.8m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While we wouldn't worry about Autolite (India)'s net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.6, we think its super-low interest cover of 0.70 times is a sign of high leverage. It seems that the business incurs large depreciation and amortisation charges, so maybe its debt load is heavier than it would first appear, since EBITDA is arguably a generous measure of earnings. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. Worse, Autolite (India)'s EBIT was down 28% over the last year. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Autolite (India)'s earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend.