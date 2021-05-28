Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) Surges 3.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) shares ended the last trading session 3.1% higher at $106.39. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.7% loss over the past four weeks.

Innovative product launches and the firm's Structural Efficiency Program pushed the stock higher. Rising demand for vehicles amid preference for personal mobility, and the gradual economy recovery buoyed by fiscal stimulus and widespread vaccination drive are boosting sales of the auto equipment supplier.

Price and Consensus

Price Consensus Chart for ALV

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +209.3%. Revenues are expected to be $2.13 billion, up 103.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Autoliv, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ALV going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research