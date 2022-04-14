Automaker Stellantis to use Qualcomm tech in its vehicles

FILE PHOTO: The new Maserati Grecale Fuoriserie is seen in Milan
Jane Lanhee Lee
·1 min read

By Jane Lanhee Lee

(Reuters) - Automaker Stellantis has signed a multiyear deal to use Qualcomm's next-generation connected-car technology in its vehicle lineup, the companies said on Thursday.

Fourteen Stellantis brands, including Peugeot, Fiat and Jeep, will use Qualcomm's vehicle cockpit and 5G telematics technology starting in 2024 with the Maserati brand being the first out the gate, said the companies, which did not disclose the deal value.

Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said in a statement the collaboration helps the company more closely manage the complete electronics supply chain.

Qualcomm general manager of automotive, Nakul Dugal, told Reuters more automakers are working directly with chip makers rather than just relying on their other suppliers to act as a go-between.

“If you go back even a couple of years, it was quite uncommon for (automakers) to make a decision like this," Dugal said. "This is now becoming much more common."

He added Qualcomm’s recent acquisition of self-driving tech software company Arriver gives its so-called "digital chassis" the ability to offer a full set of driver assistance and self-driving capabilities in addition to cockpit and telematic technology. But the deal with Stellantis this time does not include that newer offering.

Qualcomm said that since it first unveiled its driver assistance and self-driving system - called Snapdragon Ride - in 2020, its automotive business deal pipeline has increased to $13 billion last year from $3 billion in 2017.

In a statement the two companies said the in-car communication and infotainment systems for Stellantis is being designed and engineered together with tech giant Amazon.com and Taiwanese manufacturing company Foxconn.

(Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee; editing by Ben Klayman and Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • Turkey Keeps Rates Unchanged Again as Lira’s Calm Buys Time

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey kept interest rates unchanged for a fourth straight month despite a surge in inflation past 60%, putting more onus on the central bank’s unconventional policies to tether the lira.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine

  • VW Sees Profit Surge on $3.8 Billion Hedging Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG’s commodity trading profits are outshining carmaking earnings after the company’s nickel hedging position surged in value following last month’s historic short squeeze.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talk

  • Expanding Environmental Commitments

    We believe that climate change is a serious environmental, social and economic threat that calls for immediate and concerted action among all sectors of society. That’s why, in 2021, we expanded ou...

  • Cruise expands Walmart autonomous delivery pilot in Arizona

    Cruise, the self-driving car unit of General Motors, has expanded its autonomous delivery pilot with Walmart in Arizona. The news comes a couple of months after Cruise had teased the expansion at a public meeting with Arizona state legislators, wherein Carter Stern, Cruise’s senior government affairs manager, said the company would expand to eight Walmarts in the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas by the end of the year before exporting self-driving delivery to the rest of the country. Cruise's initial pilot with the Walmart located on Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community lands near Scottsdale began in November 2020.

  • What Is Williams-Sonoma, Inc.'s (NYSE:WSM) Share Price Doing?

    Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( NYSE:WSM ) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the...

  • U.S. Car Sales Are Already in a Recession. Why One Analyst Still Likes GM and Ford.

    There isn't much downside left in auto volumes, says Wells Fargo automotive analyst Colin Langan, who rates GM and Ford at Buy.

  • UnitedHealth Raises Fiscal-Year Profit Estimate After Earnings Beat

    UnitedHealth expects adjusted fiscal-year earnings of $21.20 to $21.70 a share, higher than its previous forecast.

  • Russian rouble falls with capital control measures in focus

    The Russian central bank is considering easing requirements for mandatory foreign currency revenue sales by export-focused companies, business daily Vedomosti reported, citing a central bank official. Currently, Russian exporters are obliged to sell 80% of their forex revenues in the first three days after receiving it under a rule established by President Vladimir Putin in late-February to limit rouble's volatility amid western sanctions. The rouble eased this week after the central bank scrapped a 12% commission for buying foreign currency through brokerages and promised to lift a temporary ban on selling foreign exchange cash to individuals from April 18.

  • Creeping interest rates are cause for pause, readjustment of expectations when it comes to home buying

    The housing market has had a lot to contend with recently: The COVID-19 pandemic. Property tax increases. Inflation. Rising costs of construction material. A shortage of housing inventory. And then there are other factors from affordability to soaring prices in rentals. The latest addition to the list: creeping interest rates that are impacting mortgages. There was hope of relief in 2022 for ...

  • World shares mostly higher as China looks to boost economy

    World shares were mostly higher Thursday after China indicated its central bank will ease reserve requirements for lenders to counter the blow to its economy from pandemic shutdowns in big cities like Shanghai.

  • Japan, Italy to lift defense ties amid China, Russia worries

    Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said he and his Italian counterpart agreed Tuesday to step up military cooperation as Japan expands security ties with Europe amid concern about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its impact on Asia. Kishi told reporters that he and Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini discussed the possible expansion of joint military drills and development of defense technology. Guerini, who is visiting Tokyo, especially expressed interest in possible Italian participation in Japan’s F-X next generation fighter jet, Kishi said, declining to elaborate.

  • ‘Tinslee is home.’ Toddler discharged from Fort Worth hospital after lengthy legal battle

    “Today my baby came home and I’m filled with joy and emotions right now,” her mother posted on Facebook.

  • Ford Is Now 3 Businesses. What That Means for the Stock.

    Ford CFO John Lawler spoke at the Bank of America conference taking place at the New York Auto show. The way he's talking about the business is new.

  • Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter in a deal valuing the social-media company at more than $43 billion

    Shares of Twitter Inc. soared Thursday, after its largest shareholder Elon Musk disclosed a bid to buy the rest of the social media company's stock that he doesn't already own so he can transform the company to be the world's "platform for free speech."

  • Ford Has Bad News For Tesla, Rivian and GM

    Tesla has transformed the automobile. Indeed, Ford , one of Tesla's great rivals, may hold the key to mass adoption of electric vehicles in the U.S. Jim Farley, the automaker's chief executive officer, has just announced that April 26 will be the launch date for the highly anticipated F-150 Lightning, the electric version of the F-150 pickup.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures muted as investors look ahead to mega bank earnings

    U.S. equity futures were little changed in pre-market trading Thursday after stocks capped the previous session sharply higher on hopes for an earnings season boost to markets. Investors look ahead to a flurry of reports due out from big banks like Citigroup and Wells Fargo before the opening bell.

  • Out-Of-Control Car Slams Into Truck In One Of The Wildest Wrecks You'll Ever See

    The truck burst into flames and nearly sailed right off an overpass.

  • Mustang Hits Lamborghini Huracan And Runs For It

    How incredibly trashy…

  • Toyota Is Warning Dealers Not to Take Too Many GR Corolla Orders

    There's huge demand for Toyota's new hot hatch, and that's making it hard to get in certain parts of the country.

  • Unruly woman on American flight to Charlotte duct-taped to seat, hit with largest FAA fine

    The passenger had hit, bit and pushed flight attendants on an American Airlines plane from Dallas-Fort Worth that landed in Charlotte July 7, the FAA said.