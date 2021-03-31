Automakers BMW, Volvo back moratorium on deep seabed mining

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 17, 2019 file photo, a worker cleans an electric vehicle at the BMW booth during the Auto Shanghai 2019 show in Shanghai. Automakers BMW and Volvo announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that they support a moratorium on deep sea mining for minerals used in electric vehicle batteries. The call was also backed by Samsung’s EV battery unit and tech giant Google. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, file)
FRANK JORDANS
·2 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Automakers BMW and Volvo announced Wednesday that they support a moratorium on deep seabed mining for minerals used in electric vehicle batteries and other products.

The call, which was also backed by Samsung's EV battery unit and tech giant Google, cites the importance of protecting fragile ocean ecosystems that are already under threat from overfishing, pollution, noise and man-made climate change.

While deep seabed mining is still in its infancy, several prospecting firms are seeking rights to extract potentially lucrative deposits from the depths of the ocean, particularly the metallic nodules that build up around hydrothermal vents.

“Before any potential deep seabed mining occurs, it needs to be clearly demonstrated that such activities can be managed in a way that ensures the effective protection of the marine environment,” the four companies said in a statement.

“All alternatives to deep sea minerals must be explored as a matter of urgency, with a focus on reducing demand for primary metals, transitioning to a resource-efficient, closed-loop materials economy, and developing responsible terrestrial mining practices.”

The companies said they were committed “not to source minerals from the deep seabed; to exclude such minerals from our supply chains; and not to finance deep seabed mining activities.”

The call was supported by the environmental group World Wildlife Fund, which has campaigned against deep seabed mining.

“We need to take pressures off the ocean, not add additional pressures to it in order to guarantee that the ocean can provide services to humanity, such as climate regulation, food and medicines, into the future,” said Jessica Battle, who heads the WWF campaign against deep seabed mining.

While minerals mined from the ocean floor can be used for a variety of goods, they are of particular interest to high-tech industries that rely on precious and rare metals.

“At least one of the leading nodule mining contractors, DeepGreen, cites generating metals for EV batteries as their major motivation for large-scale mining,” said Craig Smith, a professor of oceanography at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Stefan Bratzel, director of the Center of Automotive Management in Germany, said the announcement by BMW and Volvo was significant for other car manufactures.

“It underlines the importance of ecological considerations in a comprehensive well-to-wheel perspective," he said, adding that other automakers “will now at least hesitate to use minerals mined from the ocean in their electric vehicle batteries.”

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power, Enphase Energy, and Bloom Energy Dropped Monday

    Clean energy stocks have lost favor with investors, and some company-specific news hasn't helped.

  • Telegraph readers review the new £2.6m Downing Street press room: 'Where's the Cool Britannia?'

    Britain was introduced to Downing Street’s new press room on Monday as Boris Johnson led the first coronavirus briefing in the recently refurbished space. The refurbishments for the televised press conferences cost £2.6 million, prompting fresh questions over the use of taxpayers’ money. Writing in the Telegraph, Michael Deacon declared that the decor looks cheap and lacks the sophistication, elegance or sense of history of the old room. Is the new press room an improvement, or a misuse of funds? Telegraph readers are no strangers to an honest and frank opinion and they’ve not held back in their assessments of the latest Downing Street refurbishment. Read on for the best discussion points from our readers and share your own view in the comments section at the bottom of this article. 'Sack the designer' @Adam Slaughter: "Sack the designer. This is no reflection of the ornate rooms that are befitting of the briefing’s importance. It is almost as if it has been lifted from a well-known hotel chain that rents out its rooms for presentations. Very poor from the government." 'It is much cleaner looking than the old room' @Yony Kaminskyj: "There is absolutely nothing wrong with the new room. It looks functional and most importantly, there seems to be more room for journalists. It is also much cleaner looking than the old room." 'A sad attempt at gravitas and ostentation' @Arty Gentileschi: "Tasteless, vulgar and cheap. It deserves to be called out and mocked for what it is – a sad attempt at gravitas and ostentation." 'Couldn’t we have done something more ‘Cool Britannia’?' @Andrew Schofield: "I could have done all that with a couple of noughts knocked off the end. It is also a poor choice of font for the lecterns – dated and styleless. "But my main beef is that it's aping the White House. Couldn't we have done something more 'Cool Britannia' for our new independent nation?" 'Any other country can do this look, and many do' @Anna Burton: "What's this going to cost the NHS in vision problems? It literally hurts to look at. Good thing those lecterns say 'Downing Street' and the flags are Union ones otherwise I'd think it was America. This is so embarrassing. The old room was lovely, there was absolutely no need to change it. "Please don't think I'm denigrating our flag, which I love and would gladly die for. But so many other things represent our nation as well and the quiet, nothing-to-prove look of the old room was one of them. Something only we can do. Any other country can do this look, and many do. The flags look really cheap and synthetic as well which I find disrespectful. "I'm truly sorry if I've offended anyone who likes the new decor. But we fought so hard to get out of the EU and now we've given up something uniquely English at a price we can't afford." 'Replace the blue background with wood panelling' @Andrew Kevill: "That blue background has got to go. Get it replaced with some wood panelling made from native trees from the four nations. Put it out to tender and pick a top-level cabinet maker as opposed to a firm. He will produce real craftsmanship for a few thousand. "In any event, once another party forms the government it will want to change the colour to its party colour, as blue is identified with the Conservatives." 'An understated, functional and perfectly adequate press centre' @Brian Nesbitt-Clarke: "All of a sudden we're interior design consultants. Now we are no longer economists during Brexit and or epidemiologists during Covid we turn our hand to trashing an understated, functional and perfectly adequate press centre merely because the flags don't have an elegant plinth. No doubt the detractors here would have been just as noisy if it had been presented in Baroque, Rococo or minimalist Scandinavian style. "I have no doubt much of the expense would have been in providing the attendant press corps with an effective, adequate and secure communication system." 'That sum would build a great many houses' @Jan Goff: "How can this sum of money have been spent on one room? It might seem like a drop in the ocean compared to the vast sums spent on the pandemic but to put it into context that would build a great many houses." 'I’m a big fan of the flags' @Ron Thompson: "It looks like a school hall stage with blue felt nailed on the wall. Even charging one million would have been eye-wateringly expensive for that. "I'm a big fan of the flags, though." 'It looks totally temporary' @Julie Arnison "Rather dreadful, cheap (in appearance at least) and a nasty dated design. Very lacklustre and it all looks totally temporary, including the "pulpit lecterns". Even the flags are on freestanding pedestals so it all resembles something quickly jammed together like the sort of temporary stuff you get at exhibitions. Surely it didn't cost all that massive amount?" 'Replace the blazing blue with wood panelling' @Leah Galbraith: "It's so identical to the background Biden speaks in front of, not to mention the crest on the podium, it almost looks like parody. I'll give my next vote to the first party who promises to rip out the blazing blue and replace it with soothing wood panelling. And I realise politicians don't like journalists but surely they could have given them more comfy-looking chairs." 'It’s a bargain for the workings of the system' @Nicholas Barrett: "Nearly all of the money in a media studio is spent on the computerised innards of the system and the endless wires which squirm unseen under the floors to bring the pictures of Boris Johnson into our living rooms. "It's a bargain, given that the workings of the system have to be faultless and not apt to break down."

  • 11 Navy Aircraft Carriers Simply Aren't Enough

    The service's carrier fleet needs more ships—or fewer missions.

  • Brussels tries to freeze UK out of quantum and space projects

    Brussels has moved to freeze British companies and researchers out of major quantum and space research projects, amid fears they could pass on trade secrets to non-EU powers. The UK negotiated associate membership of the flagship Horizon Europe research programme after Brexit but the European Commission only wants EU members to be able to participate in the sensitive sectors. The commission said the move, which also affects Israel and Switzerland, was necessary because of the sector’s “global strategic importance”. Quantum involves superfast computers and has uses in security and defence. The Telegraph understands that Brussels is anxious that intellectual property in the sensitive and highly competitive sector could be passed to rival countries and companies. An EU diplomat said: “You can’t just put the UK and Switzerland in the same box as China and Iran”.

  • Americans want the government to buy U.S.-made goods, even if they cost more

    Yet a large majority think the government should do so. A new Reuters-Ipsos poll found 63% of Americans want U.S. agencies to buy American-made products in general, even if they cost significantly more, and 62% think the government should strictly buy U.S.-made vaccines. It also underscores a challenge facing the Biden administration, which has vowed to bolster manufacturers of crucial safety goods and pharmaceuticals as part of its larger push to revive the U.S. factory sector.

  • China's Huawei says 2020 sales rose despite US sanctions

    Chinese tech giant Huawei said Wednesday it eked out a gain in sales and profit last year but growth plunged after its smartphone unit was hammered by U.S. sanctions imposed in a fight with Beijing over technology and security. China’s first global tech brand reported sales of phones, network gear and other technology rose 3.8% over 2019 to 891.4 billion yuan ($135.8 billion), a decline from the previous year’s 19.1% growth. Huawei Technologies Ltd. is struggling to keep its global markets after then-President Donald Trump in 2019 cut off access to U.S. processor chips and other technology.

  • Majority of Americans intend to get vaccinated; all 50 states announce when they plan to open vaccine eligibility: Live COVID-19 updates

    The United States has reported more known coronavirus variants in the last week — nearly 4,300. Here's the latest COVID news.

  • Australian judge says man who filmed dying officers is hated

    A man who filmed four dying police officers at a crash last year while describing it as justice was “probably the most hated man in Australia," a judge said Wednesday while considering his sentence. Judge Trevor Wraight said the public outrage over the actions of Richard Pusey was understandable.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Unloads on ‘Dumb’ Anti-Vaxxers Ron DeSantis and Marjorie Taylor Greene

    via YouTubeJimmy Kimmel really summed up the current state of the Republican Party on Tuesday when he set up his next monologue topic as “kind of unbelievable but also par for the course.”“We now have controversies where we never had them before,” the late-night host said, referring to current right-wing freakout over the so-called “vaccine passports” that the Biden administration is currently developing in conjunction with various private entities. “If you have a vaccine passport,” Kimmel explained, you will be able to do things like travel or go to concerts and sporting events. “But unfortunately many Republicans aren’t on board with that.”And he began with Ron DeSantis, “the terrible governor of Florida,” who declared his opposition to the idea of requiring vaccinations to enter crowded spaces. “Which is very rich coming from the party that wants nine forms of identification before you can vote,” Kimmel shot back.Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s ‘Drunken Wedding Toast’“But Ron DeSantis isn't the only dope who opposes the passport,” he continued. “None other than Klan Mom herself, Marjorie Taylor Greene, believes there are biblical implications!”From there, Kimmel played the truly unhinged clip of Rep. Greene calling the vaccine passports “Biden’s mark of the beast.”“Poor Joe Biden,” Kimmel joked. “How do you reach across the aisle when the other side thinks you have hooves? What a dumb person. Everyone knows, the Mark of the beast is Zuckerberg.” As for Greene’s confident assertion that the plan amounts to “fascism or communism,” the host informed her that “fascism and communism are literally opposite things.”“It’s why Germany and the Soviet Union fought in World War II,” he added. “But they both have ‘ism’ in ’em so you know they’re bad things. Fascism, communism… astigmatism, all bad things!”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Database reveals secrets of China's loans to developing nations, says study

    The terms of China's loan deals with developing countries are unusually secretive and require borrowers to prioritise repayment of Chinese state-owned banks ahead of other creditors, a study of a cache of such contracts showed on Wednesday. The dataset - compiled over three years by AidData, a U.S. research lab at the College of William & Mary - comprises 100 Chinese loan contracts with 24 low- and middle-income countries, a number of which are struggling under mounting debt burdens amid the economic fallout from the COVID-10 pandemic. Much focus has turned to the role of China, which is the world's biggest creditor, accounting for 65% of official bilateral debt worth hundreds of billions of dollars across Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia.

  • The cost of speaking up against China

    Uyghurs abroad describe a pattern of harassment and intimidation they say is designed to silence them.

  • Woman claims she was 'repeatedly raped' by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son

    A new alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein has come forward with claims she was repeatedly raped by the financier and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son and threatened with being "thrown to the alligators” if she spoke out. The allegations, which were filed against Epstein’s estate last week at the US District Court of the Southern District of Florida, are some of the most recent accusations of abuse made against Ms Maxwell and her former boyfriend. The woman, using a Jane Doe pseudonym to protect her identity, accuses the couple in the civil lawsuit of rape, sex trafficking, sexual abuse, physical assault, physical mutilation, emotional distress, blackmail, intimidation, fraud, deceit and misrepresentation. The fresh claims come as Ms Maxwell was hit with two more charges by prosecutors in New York as they widened the scope of their investigations against the British socialite. Ms Maxwell, 59, has denied the criminal charges. Her attorney, Laura Menninger, did not reply to a request for comment on the latest Doe allegations. Neither did lawyers for Epstein's estate.

  • The COVID-19 vaccine side effects you can expect based on your age, sex, and dose

    Side effects are generally more pronounced among women and younger adults, especially after their second dose - unless they've had COVID-19 before.

  • Report: Rep. Matt Gaetz under investigation for sexual relationship with 17-year-old

    Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department for a sexual relationship he had with a 17-year-old girl, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

  • Biden's dog Major bites again at White House

    Major had been sent to Delaware for training after biting a White House employee earlier this month.

  • Here’s what marijuana actually does to your body and brain

    As of Election Day 2020, 1 in 3 Americans live in a state where adults can legally buy cannabis. Here's what we know about the drug.

  • Obama staffers amazed at how 'different' Biden's approach to stimulus is

    "This is just incredibly different," says Heidi Shierholz, an Obama DOL veteran. Other staffers from the last Democratic administration agree.

  • 2 Capitol police officers who were on duty during the January 6 siege sued Trump for inciting riot

    The lawsuit from the two Capitol police officers followed lawsuits from two Democratic lawmakers in connection to the Capitol siege.

  • Suez Canal works to clear backlog as shipping convoys resume

    The Suez Canal expects 140 ships to pass on Tuesday after the freeing of a container ship stranded for nearly a week allowed it to reopen, but experts warned that disruptions to global shipping and at ports could take months to resolve. The blockage threw global supply chains into disarray, threatening costly delays for firms already wrestling with COVID-19 restrictions, and nearly doubled rates for oil product tankers. "We want to reaffirm in a clear message to the world that everything is back to the way it was," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told reporters on Tuesday from a platform on the canal, as container ships passed behind him.

  • After suing Fox News for $1.6 billion, Dominion says it could file lawsuits against other media outlets and even Trump

    Dominion Voting Systems could sue other media outlets beyond Fox News, as well as individual Fox personalities, its attorney Tom Clare told Axios.