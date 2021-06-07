Automakers face a threat to EV sales: Slow charging times

  • FILE - In this Thursday, April 22, 2021 file photo, White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy, left, talks with EVgo Chief Executive Officer Cathy Zoi, before the start of an event near an EVgo electric car charging station at Union Station in Washington. If the auto industry is to succeed in its bet that electric vehicles will soon dominate the roads, it will need to overcome a big reason why many people are still avoiding them: Fear of running out of juice between Point A and Point B. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • FILE - This Thursday, April 1, 2021 file photo shows parking spots with charging stations for electric vehicles at a public park in Orlando, Fla. If the auto industry is to succeed in its bet that electric vehicles will soon dominate the roads, it will need to overcome a big reason why many people are still avoiding them: Fear of running out of juice between Point A and Point B. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
1 / 2

Electric Vehicles Slow Charging

FILE - In this Thursday, April 22, 2021 file photo, White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy, left, talks with EVgo Chief Executive Officer Cathy Zoi, before the start of an event near an EVgo electric car charging station at Union Station in Washington. If the auto industry is to succeed in its bet that electric vehicles will soon dominate the roads, it will need to overcome a big reason why many people are still avoiding them: Fear of running out of juice between Point A and Point B. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
TOM KRISHER
·7 min read

DETROIT (AP) — If the auto industry is to succeed in its bet that electric vehicles will soon dominate the roads, it will need to overcome a big reason why many people are still avoiding them: fear of running out of juice between Point A and Point B.

Automakers have sought to quell those concerns by developing EVs that go farther per charge and fill up faster. Problem is, most public charging stations now fill cars much too slowly, requiring hours — not minutes — to provide enough electricity for an extended trip.

Concerned that such prolonged waits could turn away potential EV buyers and keep them stuck on gas-burning vehicles, automakers are trying to cut charging times to something close to the five or 10 minutes of a conventional gasoline fill-up.

“It’s absolutely the target to get faster and faster,” said Brett Smith, technology director at the Center for Automotive Research, an industry think tank. “It’s not there yet, but it’s one of those things that moves the needle more toward a competitive vehicle for a lot of people, this ability to fast charge.”

The latest generation of EVs, many with ranges around 300 miles (480 kilometers) per charge, can accept electricity at a much faster rate than previous models could. So fast, in fact, that most charging stations cannot yet accommodate the vehicles' advanced technology.

It can now require hours to fully charge an electric vehicle because most stations operate on a home-like alternating current. Direct-current fast-charging stations, by contrast, are hours faster. But they can cost tens of thousands of dollars more.

The high cost is something the Biden administration will have to consider as it develops incentives to encourage companies and governments to build 500,000 charging stations nationwide by 2030. Among the possibilities being discussed are grants, with $15 billion in spending over five years to build the network, including fast chargers along highways and in communities. Details are being worked out as the administration negotiates its infrastructure plan with key members of Congress.

Of the roughly 42,000 public charging stations in the United States, only about 5,000 are considered direct-current fast chargers, according to the Department of Energy. The rest are like home chargers; they require roughly eight hours to fully charge longer-range batteries, longer than anyone wants to wait to charge a vehicle on a road trip.

And most fast chargers can pump out only about 50 kilowatts per hour — requiring roughly an hour to charge an average EV to 80% — even though newer EVs are capable of being charged must faster than that.

“It’s one of the big barriers for someone who is not living with a battery-electric vehicle yet,” said Alex Tripi, who head’s Volvo’s electric vehicle marketing. “It will continue to be for a while.”

Limited by technology, early electric vehicles charged at ridiculously low speeds when compared with recent models. When Nissan's Leaf first went on sale more than a decade ago, for example, it could take in only 50 kilowatts per hour from a fast charger. That meant it took a half hour to charge it to 80% of its small battery, with a range of just 58 miles (93 kilometers) .

A new long-range version released in 2019 nearly tripled the range per charge. Because it can take 100 kilowatts at a fast charger, it can get to 80% — 181 miles (291 kilometers) — in 45 minutes.

Newer EVs can be charged even faster. But they far exceed the capacity of most fast chargers. Ford's Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning can take in 150 kilowatts per hour. Hyundai's Ioniq 5 and Porsche's Taycan are over 200 kilowatts.

The Hyundai, with 300 miles (480 kilometers) of range, can go from a 10% charge to 80% in just 18 minutes, much closer to gasoline fill-up times. (Automakers tend to quote charging times to 80% of battery capacity because it takes much longer to go from 80% to 100%; the final 20% is often slowed down to prolong battery life.) Hyundai knows there aren't many chargers now that can fill the Ioniq that fast. But it says it's ready for a future when more quick chargers are more widely available.

“Hopefully the infrastructure will improve across the U.S. for this to be a whole lot more viable," said John Shon, senior group manager of product planning.

Tesla, which has its own private charging network of 25,000 plugs worldwide, leads just about every automaker. Its newer chargers can crank out up to 250 kilowatts and 175 miles (282 kilometers) of range in about 15 minutes.

Electrify America, a charging network funded with money paid by Volkswagen as punishment for its emissions cheating scandal, says it's ready for the newer EVs. Having installed fast chargers since 2018, it runs more than 600 stations with 2,600 plugs nationwide. All can pump out 150 kilowatts. That means they can charge a typical EV with 300 miles (480 kilometers) of range to 80 percent of battery capacity (240 miles (386 kilometers) ) in roughly 45 minutes. Over half of Electrify America's stations can pump out 350 kilowatts, which charge twice as fast.

A fast-charge fill-up to 80% of battery capacity varies by state but typically costs around $16.

Even Tesla owners, who can access the nation’s biggest fast-charging charging network, risk running out of juice on road trips, especially in rural areas. On Monday, one such driver, Dan Nelson, said he had to stop at a Tesla station near Ann Arbor, Michigan, for more than 20 minutes to make sure his Model 3 had enough charge to reach his rural home 25 miles (40 kilometers) away.

“There’s definitely improvements that can be made,” said Nelson, who charges at home most of the time.

Bruce Westlake, president of the East Michigan Electric Auto Association, suggested that such anxiety tends to ease as people gain more experience with EVs. He said he is now comfortable running his two Teslas as low as 5% of battery capacity to go farther between charges on trips.

Research by J.D. Power shows that most people think charging stations are needed at locations where gas stations are now. But in fact, according to the Energy Department, most EV owners charge at home more than 80% of the time.

That means super-fast chargers, which can cost close to $100,000, should be built mainly along highways where people are traveling long distances and need to charge quickly, experts say. They also may be needed in urban areas where people live in apartments with no access to a home charger.

It's far from clear that the automakers can depend on a proliferation of fast chargers across the country to build customer confidence and propel EV sales in the years ahead. The high cost and heavy load on utility grids likely will limit the number of fast chargers to areas where they're needed for quick fill-ups, said Jessika Trancik, an associate professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who studies EV charging.

“As we're approaching this transition," she said, “it's important to be more strategic than just putting them everywhere.”

Charging companies have time to figure out where to build fast chargers, because it would take more than 17 years to convert the entire U.S. fleet of 279 million passenger vehicles from petroleum to electricity — even if every motorist were willing to make the switch, said Pasquale Romano, CEO of ChargePoint, a charging station company. But the chargers can't come fast enough for automakers, who want more people to buy their EVs to spread development costs over more vehicles.

Romano says fast chargers will be needed about every 75 miles (120 kilometers) on roads that connect metro areas, and that the United States should get there in about two years. As more EVs are sold, he said, more stations will be built.

“You don't want to put all the infrastructure in for 20 years starting with vehicle zero,” Romano said. “This is about the natural organic growth.”

Recommended Stories

  • Neighbors were told this site would become new Boise-area park. Now this is happening

    “There are large lots out there, and people recreate on their own properties,” the mayor says.

  • Bitcoin Least Favorite Investment Among CIOs, Says Goldman Sachs Survey

    The strategists surveyed the CIOs on their views and outlooks, including their favorite investment styles and asset classes.

  • TSMC, Tencent, Alibaba Favored, Morningstar's Tan Says

    Jun.08 -- Lorraine Tan, director of Asia equity research at Morningstar, discusses the outlook for the region's stocks and the opportunities she sees. She speaks with Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • The Ford Maverick debuts next week. Here's what we know so far about the cheap, compact pickup

    We won't know the specifics of the Ford Maverick until next week, but the small pickup should cost around $20,000 and have a hybrid option.

  • The rare earth industry is drawing supply chain lessons from the semiconductor shortage

    The global computer chips shortage that began worsening late last year has disrupted supply chains around the world, snarling production of everything from cars to phones to household appliances. Both chips and rare earths form critical supply chains that power the high-tech economy, and are the subject of intense scrutiny by governments looking to shore up supplies as a matter of national security. Rare earths are a group of 17 metals crucial to the manufacturing of high-tech products.

  • Tesla veteran and trucking chief leaves company

    Guillen, who has been with the company for over a decade since starting as a Model S program director in 2010, oversaw Tesla's entire vehicles business before being named president of the Tesla Heavy Trucking unit in March. Dan Levy, a Credit-Suisse analyst said in a note the departure is "negative given Guillen previously viewed as central to Tesla" as he was "arguably key in stabilizing auto biz post Model 3 launch" in 2017.

  • 'Current hold time is eight hours and 31 minutes': Travelers face frustrating waits to reach airlines

    Airlines are hiring additional customer service agents to bring staffing back in line with surging travel demand.

  • Amazon’s best-selling retinol moisturizer costs only S$20: ‘Goodbye dry skin and wrinkles’

    Packed with hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil and vitamin E, this retinol moisturizer can help with fine lines and wrinkles.

  • Cooling towers crumble in epic controlled explosion

    Four cooling towers at a former power station in Staffordshire, England were demolished on Sunday morning (June 6) in a controlled explosion.Site owner ENGIE is due to redevelop the plot of the 117m-tall (374ft) concrete towers into 2,300 "low carbon" homes, including employment space, parkland, and a school, according to a press release.The explosion took place at 1115 BST (1015 GMT) and people were invited to watch a livestream of the explosion online to avoid large gatherings, complying with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

  • Report: Pilot reported engine failure before fatal crash in Eastern Kentucky

    The airplane exploded in flames after crashing in a field.

  • Biden follows Trump in defending Puerto Rico benefits exclusion

    President Joe Biden on Monday said his administration will defend at the U.S. Supreme Court a law that excludes Puerto Rico from a federal program that provides benefits to low-income elderly, blind and disabled people, adhering to the same policy as his Republican predecessor Donald Trump. Biden, a Democrat, said in a statement that he opposes the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) provision in question but that the Justice Department has a duty to defend it. The justices in March took up a U.S. government appeal originally filed by Trump's administration of a lower court ruling that found the exclusion unlawful.

  • Marvel Reveals Filipino American Version of Captain America

    Marvel's latest Captain America-inspired superhero — a female Filipino American college student named Ari Agbayani — will make her debut in an upcoming issue of the limited series "The United States of Captain America." In the series: Steve Rogers looks for his stolen shield across the U.S. with the help of former Captain Americas such as John Walker, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, according to Rappler. New superheroes will be introduced in the fourth issue of "The United States of Captain America," one of them being Agbayani.

  • Dunk of the Night: Blake Griffin

    Dunk of the Night: Blake Griffin - June 7, 2021

  • 'A wild ride': NASA spacecraft Juno flies by Jupiter’s moon Ganymede

    Monday afternoon, NASA's spacecraft Juno came within 645 miles of Ganymede, which is also the largest moon in the solar system.

  • Seaweed: A superfood scoring super results for the environment

    Seaweed is touted as a healthy, nutrition-packed superfood but experts say it's also helping fight climate change.

  • This Company Is Doubling Down on Giant Bitcoin Bet

    The business-software firm said it will sell $400 million of bonds to raise cash to buy Bitcoin. It already owns more than $3 billion of the currency.

  • Modi Backtracks on India Vaccine Drive After Intense Criticism

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced free vaccinations for all adults in a move prompted by criticism of his administration’s handling of India’s deadly second virus wave and a botched immunization roll out.In a half hour-long address on national television on Monday, Modi said all Indians above the age 18 will be vaccinated for free starting June 21, vowing to speed the inoculation drive. His administration will also procure the shots for the states, reversing an earlier policy

  • Coco Gauff and Lorenzo Musetti give glimpse of bright future at French Open

    When Serena Williams and Roger Federer bowed out of the French Open on Sunday, possibly for the last time, there was a bleak mood around the grounds. Forebodings, perhaps, of a tennis recession on the way. Yet this resilient sport has survived such setbacks before, regenerating itself more times than Doctor Who. With perfect timing, a pair of potential successors stepped forward in Paris on Monday, each with a style that resembled one of these all-time greats. First it was Coco Gauff, still only

  • Moroccan Thriller ‘Night Walk’ With Mickey Rourke Scores International Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    Moroccan director Aziz Tazi’s thriller “Night Walk,” featuring a turn by Mickey Rourke, has scored a slew of international sales prior to its U.S. launch this month via Lionsgate/Grindstone Entertainment Group. The English-language pic, for which Rourke won a supporting actor nod at the 2019 Moscow Film Festival, turns on an American named Frank, played […]

  • Watch: Collin Morikawa is all of us when he whiffs on rough shot at the Memorial

    Collin Morikawa whiffs on a chip during the front-nine of the final round of the Memorial, and his reaction was what you'd expect.