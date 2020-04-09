All the Automakers Laying Off Workers During Coronavirus Pandemic

From Car and Driver

Mid-April was when automakers wanted to restart production in the U.S., but that's been pushed back until at least early May now.

Furloughs are the current new normal for factory workers, which means employees can't come in to work and will not be paid.

This page will be updated as the industry continues to adapt to the effects of coronavirus.

As automakers suspend their production lines across North America to keep workers safe during the COVID-19 situation (and to keep from overproducing vehicles at a time when demand is low), autoworkers are being asked to apply for unemployment benefits, use paid sick leave, and take other unusual actions

A furlough simply means mandatory suspension from work without pay. A furloughed employee is not able to do any work for the employer, not even answer a phone call or email. The workers are not being fired, and the automakers say they hope to bring people back as soon as possible.

BMW



BMW's U.S. production facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina, was closed March 29 and was supposed to reopen April 12. The German automaker said it will furlough its 11,000 employees there for the next three weeks now that the production suspension has been extended until April 30. The workers will still get their health-care benefits.

Ford

Other than an emergency shift to make personal protection equipment for health-care workers, production at Ford's U.S. facilities will remain suspended. No employees have been laid off, a Ford spokesperson told Car and Driver, and those who are not able to work are being paid 75 percent of their wages through unemployment and supplemental unemployment benefits according to their UAW contract. The UAW has asked the Big Three automakers to keep the plants closed to protect workers from contracting or spreading COVID-19.

General Motors

General Motors is not ready to say when its production facilities might reopen, admitting last week that production has been suspended indefinitely. GM will furlough 6500 salaried employees, according to the New York Times, while also reducing executive pay by 5 or 10 percent, with another 20 percent deferred until economic conditions improve. The Times says GM's salaried workers will still get 75 percent of their normal pay.

Honda

Honda suspended auto production in North America on March 23, and that situation will continue until at least May 1. The company is temporarily implementing No Work Available days during the continued production suspension in our plants and will stop paying its workers as of April 13. "We have shared with associates the process they can take to apply for state and federal benefits," a spokesperson told C/D. "The recently enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES), along with state benefits, will provide associates substantial income replacement during this temporary suspension of production." Despite this, Honda is making sure its employees receive their Honda benefits during this time.