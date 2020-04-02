Automakers are pulling out all the stops, offering deals, shop-from-home programs, and payment assistance to help customers buy and keep their cars amid the coronavirus pandemic

Porsche can help you buy a car from home.

New vehicle sales in the US have declined significantly as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has worsened.

With business shutdowns across the country, many car dealerships are unable to keep their showrooms open, although they can continue to operate essential service operations.

Automakers have responded by rolling out flexible payment terms for stressed customers, extended lease periods, and appealing financing for qualified borrowers.

Some automakers are also encouraging customers to explore shop-from-home programs.

For many Americans, it's nearly impossible to visit a car dealership to check out a new vehicle or explore a lease. Shutdowns in many states have compelled dealers to close their showrooms, leaving the service departments open because they're defined as "essential" businesses.

Additionally, financial stress from a job loss or layoff has made making monthly loan or lease payments a challenge.

The situation is pretty confusing right now. But if the nation remains closed for business in may regions, people are going to need to replace old cars with new ones, or contend with leases that are expiring.

For the moment, many automakers and the so-called "captive" finance companies have developed ways for customers to buy new vehicles on favorable terms, and for owners to work out their payments if they're experiencing money problems.

Bear in mind that if your financing if through a bank or credit union, the situation could be different.

Here's a rundown of where we're at the automakers:

Interest rates are low. According to Bankrate, the average new vehicle loan as of April 1 was under 5%, for a 60-month term.

Auto loan rates for buyers with good credit have been low for years, but the Federal Reserves' interest-rate cut in the face of the coronavirus pandemic should drive them lower.

You still need to have a solid credit score to quality for the best rates. However, if you're credit isn't perfect, you can still get a loan. But your monthly payments would be higher, and you'll spend more on interest over the life of a loan.

With car sales plummeting, you could make some deals.

Dealerships are motivated to make sales, so if you've been considering a new car, and you aren't apprehensive about naming your price, this is a good time to talk to a dealer and see what you can work out.

Honda/Acura. The carmaker is using its finance arm to assist new and existing customers.

According to Honda, "Existing Acura and Honda Financial Services account holders could request "[p]ayment extensions and deferrals of up to 60 days, as well as late fee waivers."

The company would also contribute $1,000 toward buying a new Honda and $500 toward a new Acura." (Acura is Honda's luxury division.)

Honda has outlined a 90-day-deferred payment program on new financing.

Ford Credit said that stressed customers could request payment delays and also laid out a 90-day no-payment plan for new purchases.