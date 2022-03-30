Automakers Side With EPA in Court Case Over Car Emission Rules

(Bloomberg) -- A trade group of major automakers is intervening in a court case about new greenhouse gas emissions rules from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency -- and this time they are siding with regulators.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents companies such as Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Stellantis NV, Honda Motor Co. and Toyota Motor Corp., said it was filing a motion with the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals in support of the EPA. The lawsuit seeks to invalidate the agency’s greenhouse gas emission regulations that automakers achieve a vehicle mileage of 52 miles (83.7 kilometers) per gallon by 2026 across all models they make, up from 40 mpg this year.

The lawsuit argues the EPA exceeded its authority and violated the U.S. Constitution’s separation-of-powers principles in setting the stringent greenhouse gas emission rules. The case was filed in December by Texas, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Utah.

“The Alliance for Automotive Innovation intervened in this action because our members support maintaining EPA’s final rule in its current form, and do not believe it should be vacated. Full Stop,” John Bozzella, president and chief executive officer of the alliance, said in a statement. “But I won’t sugarcoat it. The rule is challenging and aggressive.”

The intervention comes as the Biden administration is expected to finalize new fuel economy standards for cars that will be implemented by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration this week.

Story continues

The U.S. Transportation Department, which oversees the safety administration said when it first proposed the new standards last year that they would increase fuel efficiency 8% annually for model years 2024 to 2026, and increase the estimated fleet-wide average by 12 miles per gallon by model year 2026. The agency faces a March 31 deadline to finalize new rules for the 2024 model year, and it hopes to sync its fuel economy standards with the EPA’s greenhouse gas emission rules by 2026.

For it’s part, the EPA has said its proposal would result in a 10% reduction in vehicle emissions in model year 2023 and then a 5% greater emissions reduction improvement each year after through 2026. The agencies measure pollution differently, with the EPA focusing on tailpipe emissions and the NHTSA rules centering on miles-per-gallon.

The new regulations are part of a Biden plan that calls for half of all vehicles sold in the U.S. to be capable of emissions-free driving by the end of the decade, an ambitious goal that automakers say can only be achieved with bigger government investment in charging stations and other infrastructure.

Bozzella said the components of the EPA’s rule that help with the auto industry’s transition to electric vehicles such as the ability to purchase credits from automakers like Tesla Inc. that sell large amounts of electric cars should be left in place as well.

“The country needs a range of supportive policies and other tools in place to accelerate the shift to electric vehicles and to enhance American competitiveness including the regulatory components in this rule like EV multipliers and zero upstream emissions,” Bozzella said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.