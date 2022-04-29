Automate watering with our favorite smart sprinkler controller

Credit: Reviewed / Flo Ion The second-generation Rachio 3 (pictured) is one of the best smart sprinkler controllers.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

While you’re busy planting spring blooms, don’t forget to take care of your grass. With a smart sprinkler controller, you can automate the task of watering your lawn, giving you more time to spend in the garden, all while keeping your grass looking lush. To get the job done right, you need the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

This intuitive device is the best smart sprinkler controller we’ve ever tested. It’s so smart that you can set it and forget it thanks to the device's built-in weather intelligence. No more fiddling with those old clunky sprinkler timers—Rachio’s weather-sensing feature automatically tells your system to skip a watering cycle if rain or high wind is in the forecast.

Watering schedules can be set in the Rachio app, available for iOS and Android. Or, you can let Rachio create a watering schedule for you based on the public weather data available in your area. Additional settings, like Smart Cycle, split watering times into shorter, more frequent cycles to prevent excess sprinkler runoff, helping your sprinkler system worker smarter, not harder.

Many smart sprinkler controllers like the Rachio 3 have a companion app so you can control your sprinkler system from anywhere.

Additional support with smart assistants Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri lets you check in on upcoming watering schedules, cancel a water event, and other helpful hands-free tasks related to your sprinklers.

Whether you’re shopping for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day or yourself, the Rachio 3 is a fantastic gadget for any gardener or whomever in your household oversees the yard work. It’s also a worry-free way to keep your grass and garden growing nicely when you’re enjoying your summer vacation.

The Rachio 3 is a top-of-the-line smart sprinkler controller that takes the guesswork out of watering the grass. Don’t wait any longer to automate another chore. Shop now and save $50 off the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller on Amazon.

Story continues

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Get Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller for summer