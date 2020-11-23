The Automated Breach and Attack Simulation (ABAS) market is projected to reach USD 218 million in 2020 to USD 915 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.2% during 2020–2025

The major growth drivers for the market include increase in implementation of security measures, increasing complexities in managing security threats due to an increased number of attack vectors, and growing need to prevent data breaches due to the presence of stringent government regulations.

However, security breaches happening due to internal vulnerabilities is restraining the market.

Services to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
Cybersecurity services empower businesses to assess, build, and manage their cybersecurity capabilities and enable them to respond to incidents and crises.These services guide the enterprises securely through every phase of digital transformation and help enterprises improve their security posture.

However, the cybersecurity skill gaps need to ascertain the diverse and complex threat vectors and validate the priorities to mitigate them.Identification of false-positives is a major challenge for CISOs and business heads globally.

Increase in threat surfaces due to technological shift in both SMEs and large enterprises is compelling them to adopt ABAS services. Hence, services are expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Cloud segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period
Cloud-based ABAS solutions are not only enabling organizations to manage their costs but also helping them in improving business agility.It is the fastest-growing deployment model in the ABAS market.

SMEs prefer cloud-based deployment, as it is cost-effective and easy to deploy.With the cloud-based deployment of these solutions, small enterprises can assess vulnerabilities and reduce the threat landscape at a much lower cost, thus, improving their customer services.

The cloud-based platform offers a centralized way to secure web and mobile applications across the organization. For organizations having strict budgets on security investments, cloud-based ABAS solutions are a good fit.

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The increased frequency and sophistication of successful cyberattacks is making enterprises and governments in APAC realize the security gaps in their infrastructure despite deploying solutions for preventing them.According to Jumio’s research, 4 out of 5 banks in APAC have witnessed a surge in losses due to fraud after the introduction of real-time payments platform; 2 out of 5 banks confirmed that most fraudulent attacks are carried out through social engineering.

Hence, the adoption of ABAS is expected to gain grounds in APAC so that vulnerabilities can be known before any attack occurs and the remediation can be planned accordingly. Other factors driving the adoption of ABAS solutions are the increasing BYOD trend across enterprises of all sizes, the need of robust ABAS practices slowly gaining traction among APAC enterprises and the increased use of smartphones for online transactions and online shopping.
• By Company: Tier I: 20%, Tier II: 57%, and Tier III: 33%
• By Designation: C-Level: 40%, Director and Others: 60%
• By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 35%, APAC: 45%

The report includes the study of the key players offering ABAS solutions and services. It profiles major vendors in the global ABAS market, including Qualys (US), Rapid7 (US), Sophos (UK), Keysight (US), AttackIQ (US), Cymulate (Israel), XM Cyber(Israel), Skybox Security (US), SafeBreach (US), FireMon (US), Verodin (FireEye) (US), foreseeti (Sweden), NopSec (US), ReliaQuest (US), Scythe (US), CyCognito (US), Aujas (US), BitDam (Israel), Elasticito (UK), Phoenix Datacom (UK), Picus Security (US) , GuardiCore (Israel) , and Balbix (US).

Research coverage
The report segments the global ABAS market by offering, services, deployment mode, application, end user, and region.The offering segment comprises platforms and tools, and services.

The deployment mode segment comprises cloud and on-premises.The services segment comprises training and on-demand analyst.

The ABAS market by end users enterprises and data centers, and managed service providers. The report covers the ABAS market with respect to 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America.

The report would help the market leaders and new entrants in the global ABAS market in the following ways:
1. The report segments the market into various subsegments. Hence it covers the market comprehensively. It provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments. The market numbers are split further across applications and regions.
2. It helps in understanding the overall growth of the market. It also provides information about key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
3. It helps stakeholders in understanding their competitors better and gaining more insights to strengthen their positions in the market. The study also presents the positioning of the key players based on their product offerings and business strategies.

