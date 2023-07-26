Automated license plate readers installed along metro-east interstates as crime fighting tool

Cameras called automated license plate readers are being deployed in the metro-east as a tool to help fight violent crime, according to the Illinois State Police.

Forty-five automated license plate readers have already been installed and are in use along Interstate 55, Interstate 70 and Interstate 64. Plans are to install 30 more cameras along metro-east highways before year’s end. State police are working with the Illinois Department of Transportation to install the cameras.

Details about the plan are being publicly announced Wednesday morning at a press conference with Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly and local officials.

Kelly, in an interview with the BND, said he is pleased to bring additional resources to the region to help combat violent crime.

“Our message to the metro-east and St. Louis area is don’t come here to inflict your violence on the public because we will find you,“ Kelly said.

The cameras take still photos of license plates that authorities can use to identify vehicles used during a crime, state police said in an announcement. The agency “uses images from the ALPRs to track the path of a suspect vehicle, which can lead to the apprehension and arrest of suspects,” the release states.

State police say authorities will not use the images to catch speeders or for other “petty offenses.”

Use of the cameras that already have been installed in the region have been effective, state police said. The agency cited two examples:

Use of the cameras led to the arrest of a suspect in a July 5 shooting death in East St. Louis. Officers from the East St. Louis Police Department and the ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group responded to the shooting. The cameras “were instrumental in identifying the suspect vehicle, which led to the identification of the suspect who has since been charged with First Degree Murder,” state police said.

In another case, a state police trooper used what was referred to as an “ALPR alert” about a vehicle whose owner was wanted for a violent crime in Missouri. “The trooper matched the physical description of the driver with the wanted subject and initiated a stop for a traffic violation,” state police said in a release. “ The driver was arrested on two active warrants out of Missouri for Resisting Arrest and First Degree Assault. Troopers also seized four guns during the course of the stop.”

Cameras strategically deployed in areas with high violent crimes like shooting and carjackings will help make metro-east communities safer, Kelly said. He said his department works with local law enforcement to decide to post the cameras.

The cameras have been in use in Chicago for some time and have been an important tool to help reduce expressway crime, state police said. Expressway shootings in the region dropped by 47% between 2022 and 2021 as a result, according to state police.

The state began installing cameras in the Chicago area with the enactment of the Tamara Clayton Expressway Camera Act in 2020. Clayton was shot to death in February 2019 as she traveled to work on Interstate 57.

Gov. J. B. Pritzker extended the act in 2022 with an additional $20 million in funding to expand the installation of cameras in 21 more counties, including southwestern Illinois.