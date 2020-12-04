Automated Material Handling Systems (AMHS) Market to Reach $53.5 Billion by 2027 -Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis by Meticulous Research®

London, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Automated Material Handling Systems Market by Type (ASRS, AGV, and Robotic Systems), Component, Function, Industry (Automotive, Healthcare, Food, Semiconductor, Manufacturing, Retail, Warehousing, Logistics, Aviation, and Postal)—Global Forecast to 2027”, the automated material handling systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $53.5 billion by 2027.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5149

Increasing deployments of automated material handling equipment for warehouse automation, rising investments in automation, increased focus on Industry 4.0, the rapidly growing e-commerce sector, favorable government initiatives and increasing investments to support digital infrastructure, rising need to reduce labor costs, and consistent technological advancements are the key factors driving the growth of the automated material handling systems (AMHS) market. Moreover, increasing industrialization, rising safety concerns, the growing popularity of automated systems among SMEs, and growing strategic partnerships among advanced technology providers and automated material handling equipment manufacturers to strengthen their product portfolios and positions in the global market are expected to propel the growth of the automated material handling systems market over the next few years. However, the high initial cost of deploying robotic systems and lack of proficient personnel, particularly in developing countries, may restraint the growth of this market marginally.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Automated Material Handling Systems Market

The COVID-19 crisis has significantly affected the global economy in the first half of 2020. The global pandemic caused sudden disruptions in the global supply chains, driving distribution centers to adopt remote operations and observe social distancing during work processes. The outbreak has created various obstacles in the growth of the AMHS market, such as a slowdown in production and plants and factories being forced to function at reduced capacities. The coronavirus has had a major impact on some industries, including automotive, owing to the plummeting demand. According to the German Automotive Industry Association (VDA), in 2020, the number of new cases in Europe decreased by 43% compared to last year.

Story continues

Companies are planning to increase automation investments owing to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. According to the 2020 Honeywell Intelligrated Automation Investment Study, more than half of the companies in the U.S. are increasingly open to investing in automation to survive changing market conditions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. The industries that are most willing to invest more in automation are e-commerce (60%), grocery, food & beverage (59%), and logistics (55%). Moreover, three of the most widely implemented solutions expected to receive further investments are warehouse execution software, order picking technology, and robotic solutions.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5149

In the first half of 2020, many leading players performed well despite the tense market environment resulting from the global COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, in the first half of 2020, Dematic (KION Group), a leading supplier of integrated automated technology, software, and services, recorded a revenue increase of 0.3%; whereas, in the first quarter of 2020, Swisslog Holding AG, a part of the KUKA group, registered a revenue increase of 3.7%. The impact of the pandemic will eventually subside due to factors such as the growth of e-commerce, the move to local manufacturing, the growing need for automation across several industries, and the desire to reduce dependency on human labor. Thus, the demand for AMHS will continue to be reasonably high in the coming years for efficient order fulfillment, but installations and revenues will likely be significantly lower than they could have been in the absence of COVID-19.

The automated material handling systems market study presents historical market data (2018 & 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027. The market is segmented by type (automated storage & retrieval systems, automated guided vehicles, conveyor systems, sortation systems, palletizing & depalletizing systems, and robotic systems), component (hardware, software, and services), function (assembly, picking, sorting, packaging, shipping, receiving, and storing), end-use industry (automotive, healthcare, pharma, food & beverage, semiconductor & electronics, manufacturing, retail, warehousing, logistics, aviation, parcel & postal, and plastics), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on type, the robotic systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall automated material handling systems market in 2020. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing investments in smart factories, high deployment of robotic systems in APAC, and rapid advancements in automated hardware, including sensors and control systems. In addition, the rising demand for high-level production automation, the growing popularity of Industry 4.0, and the increasing integration of advanced technologies with robotic hardware are also expected to support the growth of the automated material handling systems market over the forecast period.

Wish to customize this report or get any additional specific information of your interest? Let us know here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research.php

Based on component, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall automated material handling systems market in 2020. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of automated material handling equipment, growing industrialization, and increasing investments in product enhancement. However, the software segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing strategic developments among automation companies and software product enhancements.

Based on function, the picking segment is expected to account for the largest share of the automated material handling systems market in 2020. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the widespread implementation of picking systems across several industry verticals, increasing demand for high-efficiency systems, consumers’ changing outlook toward e-commerce, and increasing developments among provider companies to deliver a better customer experience. This segment is also slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the automotive segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall automated material handling systems market in 2020. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the rising incorporation of total process simulation, the developed European automotive market, the increasing need to conserve resources and improve safety during loading and unloading, and increasing prominence of smart factories in the automotive industry. However, factors such as the rapid transformation of the healthcare sector, the rising need to meet government regulations, and increasing healthcare investments are expected to support the fastest growth of the healthcare & pharma segment during the forecast period.

Based on geography, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the automated material handling systems market in 2020. The large share of this regional market is primarily attributed to factors such as the wide acceptance of innovative technologies, availability of a skilled workforce, presence of leading players operating in this market, growing reliance on automation, the existence of digital infrastructure, and easy availability of automated material handling equipment. However, APAC is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period on account of factors such as rapidly transforming manufacturing and warehousing infrastructure, increasing investments, the growing aviation industry coupled with increasing passenger traffic in the region, and the increasing focus of leading economies, such as China and Japan on robotics and automation.

Quick Buy – Automated Material Handling Systems Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/buy_now.php?pformat=453&vformat=1346

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments by the leading market participants over the past four years (2017–2020). The automated material handling systems market has witnessed new product launches & enhancements that enabled companies to broaden their product portfolios, advance the capabilities of existing products, and gain cost leadership in the automated material handling systems industry. For instance, in March 2020, Material Handling Systems (MHS), Inc., a single-source provider of material handling automation and software solutions, launched MHS Helix, a new warehouse software solution for e-commerce to address the challenges that distribution and fulfillment centers face as a result of e-commerce growth.

The automated material handling systems market is fragmented. The major players operating in this market are Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), SSI SCHAEFER AG (Germany), Dematic (U.S.), Honeywell Intelligrated (U.S.), Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan), Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Japan), KNAPP AG (Austria), BEUMER Group GmbH (Germany), Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland), Material Handling Systems (U.S.), TGW Logistics Group (Austria), WITRON Logistik+Infomatik GmbH (Germany), Kardex Group (Switzerland), Elettric80 S.p.A. (Italy), System Logistics S.p.A. (Italy), DMW&H (U.S.), viastore SYSTEMS GmbH (Germany), LÖDIGE Industries GmbH (Germany), Stöcklin Logistik AG (Switzerland), and Jungheinrich AG (Germany), among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/automated-material-handling-systems-market-5149/

Scope of the Report:

Automated Material Handling Systems Market by Type

Robotic Systems

Conveyor & Sortation Systems Conveyor Systems Belt Systems Roller Systems Pallet Systems Overhead Systems Other Systems Sortation Systems

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Unit-load AS/RS Fixed-aisle Movable-aisle Mini-load AS/RS Multi-shuttle Load Vertical Lift Module Carousel Horizontal Carousel Vertical Carousel Micro-load AS/RS

Vehicle Systems Automated Guided Vehicle Laser-guided AGVs Magnet-guided AGVs Vision-guided AGVs Induction-guided AGVs Other AGVs Rail-guided Vehicles

Palletizing & Depalletizing Systems Robotic Automatic Conventional



Automated Material Handling Systems Market by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Automated Material Handling Systems Market by Function

Assembly

Picking

Sorting

Packaging

Shipping

Receiving

Storing

Automated Material Handling Systems Market by Industry

Automotive

Semiconductor & Electronics

General Manufacturing

Retail & Warehousing/Logistics

Aviation

Chemical, Rubber, and Plastic

Healthcare & Pharma

Food & Beverage

Postal & Parcel

Others

Market by Geography:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Netherlands Switzerland Poland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5149

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research.php

Related Reports:

Collaborative Robots Market by Component (Hardware and Software), Payload (Less than 5Kg, 5 to 10 Kg), Application (Material Handling, Assembly Line), End-user (Automotive, Electronics, Metal and Machinery), and Geography—Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/collaborative-robots-market-5014/

Pharmaceutical Storage and Material Handling Equipment Market by Type (Transport, Storage, Lifting Equipment, Stack Systems), Mode of Operation (Semi-Automatic, Automatic, Manual), Product Form (Solid, Liquid, Semi-solid), and Geography—Global Forecast To 2023

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/pharmaceutical-storage-material-handling-equipment-market/

Food Automation Market by Component (Plant Level Controls, Enterprise Level Controls), Mode of Automation (Semi-automatic, Fully-automatic), Application (Packaging and Repacking, Butchery), and End-Use (Beverages and Distilleries) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-automation-market-4956/

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Research®

Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America)

+44-203-868-8738 (Europe)

+91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific)

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/press-release/automated-material-handling-systems-market-2027/524

CONTACT: Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com



