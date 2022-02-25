Automatic Data Processing's Business Model Supports Dividend Growth

With a share price of $200.22 and a GF Value of $198.90, Automatic Data Processing has a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.01.

Final thoughts

Automatic Data Processings dividend growth streak is nearly five decades in length, due to the success of its business model over long periods of time. Even in recessions, the companys business has improved and the dividend has been raised at high levels.

The company's payout ratios are incredibly consistent with their averages. Shares also provide a higher level of income than the S&P 500 Index, which has an average yield of just 1.4%.

For investors looking for a well-run company with a strong business model, a long track record of dividend growth and trading near its intrinsic value, Automatic Data Processing could be an excellent investment option.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

