Automatic Data Processing's Business Model Supports Dividend Growth

Nathan Parsh
·1 min read

In times of uncertainty, I prefer to circle back to names that have long histories of dividend growth as these are the companies to own during weaker periods. These companies have proven to be successful at navigating difficult periods and still raise their dividend.

These companies have to have proven business models in order to do so. This is one reason why I think dividend growth investors should be considering Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) at the current price.

  • High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio

  • Automatic Data Processing&#39;s Business Model Supports Dividend Growth
    Automatic Data Processing's Business Model Supports Dividend Growth

    With a share price of $200.22 and a GF Value of $198.90, Automatic Data Processing has a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.01.

    Final thoughts

    Automatic Data Processings dividend growth streak is nearly five decades in length, due to the success of its business model over long periods of time. Even in recessions, the companys business has improved and the dividend has been raised at high levels.

    The company's payout ratios are incredibly consistent with their averages. Shares also provide a higher level of income than the S&P 500 Index, which has an average yield of just 1.4%.

    For investors looking for a well-run company with a strong business model, a long track record of dividend growth and trading near its intrinsic value, Automatic Data Processing could be an excellent investment option.

    This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • 120 Million Reasons to Buy Pfizer Stock on the Dip

    Are the good times over for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) investors? Here are 120 million reasons to buy Pfizer stock on the dip. Pfizer provided guidance in its fourth-quarter update of $22 billion in Paxlovid sales this year.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    While the long-term outlook may predict a return to bullish conditions, for now investors have to contend with increased uncertainty and volatility. What they need is a sign, some signal to indicate stocks that are going to get through the current market environment. Insider trades are a common favorite among the signals available to investors, and for good reason. Corporate insiders – really, just company officers, positioned at the upper levels of management or the Boards, with an ‘inside’ vie

  • Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unveiled its first emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the financial market after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assau

  • Nvidia Stock Gets Disconnected From Reality

    Such was the case with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA); its recent fiscal fourth-quarter results topped expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia said revenue hit a record $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter, a 56% jump year over year, generating record earnings of $1.18 per share, double what they were last year. While the gaming segment is still Nvidia's biggest moneymaker, producing quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, or 37% more than it did in fiscal 2021, the data center business continues to enjoy explosive growth and now stands at $3.26 billion.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) are some of the stocks she bought during that bucking bronco of a trading day. Zoom hit a 22-month low on Thursday morning.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Rebound

    Tech stocks have been hammered recently, especially those trading at rich valuations. It's expected the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates 3 to 7 times this year to combat rampant inflation, setting in motion a chain of events that should ultimately slow inflation by reducing business and consumer spending. Of course, less spending also means slower corporate revenue growth, which means those richly valued stocks now look even more expensive.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Today

    Investors seeking growth, reliability, and above-average yields don't necessarily have to compromise.

  • Cardano leads way as largest cryptocurrencies decrease

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Thursday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest change, tumbling 11.48% to 79 cents. Litecoin (LTCUSD) plunged 10.

  • AMD announces $8 billion stock buyback program

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. inched higher in after-hours trading Thursday after the chip company announced a new $8 billion buyback authorization.

  • Warren Buffett has warned against hoarding cash, gold, or bitcoin during wars — and touted stocks as the safest long-term bet

    The billionaire investor said he'd buy stocks even if World War III were coming and noted that the value of money typically falls during conflicts.

  • 4 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Skyrocket 250% (or More) Over the Next 3 Years

    To begin with, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) has dipped 63% since hitting an all-time closing high in early 2021. Nio's underperformance looks to be the result of Wall Street expecting multiple compression from growth stocks as interest rates rise, as well as worries about persistent supply chain issues tied to the pandemic. In particular, Nio and other auto stocks have had their production constrained by semiconductor chip shortages.

  • The Indian banker who gifted shares worth $500,000 to his domestic help

    Vembu Vaidyanathan has always been generous with gratitude towards those who have been part of his ride to success. It wasn’t exactly a surprise when he gave away shares worth 3.95 crore rupees ($526,000) of IDFC First Bank to his driver, personal trainer, office support staff, and domestic workers on Feb. 21. Earlier, in October 2020, Vaidyanathan had pledged 100,000 shares in IDFC, then valued at close to Rs30 lakh, to Gurdial Saini, his maths teacher from school.

  • This Dividend Stock Yields Almost 7% and Could Double Your Money in 5 Years

    EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that focuses on experiential properties. Among the types of properties you'll find in EPR's portfolio are movie theaters, ski resorts, golf attractions, family entertainment centers, and indoor waterparks, just to name a few. The company has grown impressively over the years, and investors have been rewarded with market-beating returns as a result.

  • 3M Stock Is Soaring. Thank Johnson & Johnson.

    A ruling on Johnson & Johnson talc litigation is helping shares of the consumer-goods giant, and shares of 3M, which also has a litigation overhang.

  • 4 Stocks With Swelling Cash Flows to Add to Your Portfolio

    Cash offers strength, vitality and flexibility to make investment decisions and the fuel to run the growth engine. Therefore, companies with rising cash flows like PPC, WIRE, GRIN and DLHC are worth buying.

  • The Russian central bank has banned short-selling amid a 50% stock-market plunge as Russia invades Ukraine

    Russia's MOEX stock market index erased as much as $259 billion in market value on Thursday and was subject to a temporary trading halt.

  • Russia’s attack on Ukraine: ‘Now is not a time to be buying the dip’ in stocks, cautions Wells Fargo strategist

    Investors should probably hold back from putting cash to work in the sinking stock market as geopolitical fears swirl around Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

  • Tesla Stock Is Plunging. It’s Probably Musk’s Twitter This Time.

    Recent declines in Tesla stock have deviated from market-related trading patterns, leaving investors wondering if something else is going on with shares of the auto maker. Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) dropped 7% Wednesday. Concerns about the crisis in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s move toward tighter monetary policy have weighed on the stock market.

  • Ukraine Invasion Sends Chill Through TSMC Shares

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and United Microelectronics stock dropped Thursday even as those of other chipmakers rose.

  • Is it not Worthy to Own Alibaba (BABA) Shares Anymore?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan International Value Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 4.38% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTKX, 4.44% by its Advisor Class: APDKX, and 4.45% by its Institutional Class: APHKX for the fourth quarter […]