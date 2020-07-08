Automatic Paper Towel Dispenser Market Size to Reach Revenues of Over $1.5 Billion by 2020 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global automatic paper towel dispenser market report.

Arizton Logo More

The global automatic paper towel dispenser market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 16% during the period 2019–2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global automatic paper towel market is expected to realize an absolute growth of 150%, around $2 billion revenue between 2019 and 2025. Various technological innovations such as IoT, sensing technology, and gesture recognition technology will boost the overall shipment of automatic paper towel dispenser market, reaching over 31 million units by 2025. Surface mounted automatic paper towel dispensers are witnessing a traction in demand from the commercial segment. The segment is expected to witness a high CAGR of over 16%, contributing incremental revenues worth over $430 million during the forecast period. With over 60% of the market shipments coming from the North America and Europe , vendors must look upon new markets to expand. Further, vendors should look upon innovative strategies and focus on rising hygiene concern after the outbreak of coronavirus to boost sales in other markets. With the increasing adoption for advanced technology, the infrared and LIDAR based automatic dispenser are witnessing high demand and infrared sensor based automatic paper towel dispenser is expected to reach over $2 billion by 2025

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by mount, end-user, sensor, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 7 key vendors and 24 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/automatic-paper-towel-dispenser-market-size-analysis

The global automatic paper towel dispenser market size to reach approx. 31 million units by 2025. Automatic or touchless dispensers have witnessed a significant rise in demand. This can majorly be contributed to the growing trend of smart restroom technology. Most households in developed economies are likely to adopt and opt for increasingly advanced hygienic services due to high disposable incomes. Automatic paper towel dispensers are majorly used in a wide range of end-users' segments such as hospitality, healthcare, commercial, residential, and government agencies. These products play a vital role in maintaining the hygiene of highly touched surfaces. The market has undergone several changes in terms of quality standards and other crucial innovative advancements. Increasing innovations in the touchless industry, coupled with the growing demand from end-users, are expected to propel the demand. For instance, Kimberly-Clark Professional has also introduced an electronic touchless towel system that improves upon other existing Kimberly-Clark towel dispensing systems by offering the hygienic benefits of hands-free dispensing.

The eruption of COVID-19 is expected to increase the sale during the forecast period. The healthcare and commercial end-users will undoubtedly invest more in automatic paper towel dispensers to attract customers in a post-COVID world. Although the demand for touchless sanitization products was somewhat latent early, the spread of the virus is increasing the demand for hand hygiene products among the health-conscious population worldwide.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the automatic paper towel dispenser market during the forecast period:

Increasing Automation Levels with New Technology

Integrating Multiple Technology with Gesture Controls

Rising Application of Sensing Technology

Increasing Awareness of Hygiene

The study considers the present scenario of the automatic paper towel dispenser market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Global Automatic Paper Towel Dispenser Market Segmentation

The global automatic paper towel dispenser market research report includes a detailed segmentation by mount, end-user, sensor, and geography. The Wall mounted paper towel dispensers are significantly being used as one of the essential amenities in modern-day washrooms. The usage of these products is deemed to be economical for resorts and hotels, thereby witnessing high adoption. The introduction of motion sensors, which is a special feature available on certain dispenser models, is also increasing traction among consumers.

Growing hygiene concerns have propelled the usage of the automatic paper dispenser in the residential sector. Private homes, residential societies, villas, apartments, individual uses, are the major end-users. The outbreak of COVID-19 has increased hygiene among homes and residential places. People are becoming more aware of maintaining personal health to fight against the continuous spread of contagious diseases. Therefore, paper towels are more hygienic than cloth towels.