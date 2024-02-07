Automatic weapons, fentanyl seized after gunfire alerts police

When two Athens-Clarke police officers arrived on Whit Davis Road about 2:30 a.m. Friday with blue lights flashing to investigate a car crash, someone in a passing car began shooting a gun.

The officers then observed a Nissan Altima pull into the driveway of a nearby home, according to a report released Tuesday.

Due to the occupant capturing the attention of police with gunfire, an officer, who armed himself with a 12-gauge shotgun, approached the car, according to the report.

What unraveled due to the gunshots for what seemed no reason at the time was the seizure 16 grams of marijuana, about 200 grams of methamphetamine, 16 grams of fentanyl, other narcotics and five firearms, including two that had been modified to become fully automatic, according to the report.

The officer had the driver, Samuel Carlton Adams, 31, of Airport Road, Athens, and passenger, a 22-year-old Crawford man, exit the car.

A search was conducted based on what police described as the “strong odor of marijuana” coming from the vehicle.

During this search, the officers reported they found fentanyl, methamphetamine, along with 30 pills of amphetamine and 35 capsules of amphetamine.

A Glock .40-caliber pistol with an empty 30-round magazine was found under the seat and police reported that a check on the serial number confirmed it was reported stolen in Clarkston.

When the trunk was opened, officers reported they found an AR-15 rifle and an AR-15 pistol, a Glock 19X pistol illegally modified with a “switch” which made it fully automatic, along with a Glock 17, that was also modified.

The resident of the home where Adams had stopped approached the officers due to the commotion in his yard and explained he did not know either of the men, according to the report.

“This information furthered my suspicion that Adams quickly pulled into this driveway after seeing the police and was attempting to conceal himself,” the officer noted.

Adams remained in jail Wednesday without bond on numerous felony drug and gun charges, while the passenger was released to Madison County authorities on a warrant from Comer. He was not charged with the items recovered in the car.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Illegal guns, dangerous drugs seized after gunfire alerts police