NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, fine jewelry brand Automic Gold announced a new collection in partnership with TIME'S UP Now. The luxury jeweler will contribute 30 percent of sales from these products to TIME'S UP Now to help fuel the fight for gender equity.

"As a radically ethical company that is working to end all forms of discrimination in the jewelry industry – by featuring products for consumers of all sizes, skin colors and genders – we are thrilled to contribute to the work of TIME'S UP to end discrimination for all workers," said AL, Founder and CEO of Automic Gold.

The Automic Gold and TIME'S UP collection features two sets of earrings, made from 100 percent reclaimed gold, in the shape of two words: "TIME'S UP." The promotion will be offered through August 31, 2020.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe and respected at work," said Rachel Terrace, Chief Marketing Officer at TIME'S UP Now. "We are honored to team up with Automic Gold to help make our vision a reality."

A disruptive fine jewelry brand, Automic Gold jewelry is:

Size inclusive: the only fine jewelry brand to carry plus sizes for rings, bracelets, chokers, necklaces and anklets .

. Radically diverse: features people of all sizes, skin colors and genders, and never photoshops models.

Sustainable: uses only 100% reclaimed gold.

Independent: does not take investor money, so it never has to compromise its values for profit.

A great investment: can be worn 24/7 because they won't tarnish or cause skin irritation.

Made in the USA .

For more information, go to: https://www.automicgold.com/pages/times-up.

About Automic Gold

Automic Gold is on a mission to make fine jewelry inclusive and accessible for all. It's the only luxury jewelry brand to carry plus sizes for rings, bracelets, chokers, necklaces and anklets. The radically ethical business features people of all sizes, skin colors and genders, and never photoshops models. The items can be worn 24/7 because they won't tarnish or cause skin irritation. The sustainable company uses 100% reclaimed, solid 14k gold and is Made in the USA. Automic Gold does not take investor money, so it never has to compromise its values for profit. The queer, trans owned business proves that inclusivity and kindness can build success.

About TIME'S UP Now

TIME'S UP Now is building a world where work is safe, fair, and dignified for women of all kinds by changing our culture, companies, and laws. We get at the root of the problem of sexual harassment, abuse, and other forms of discrimination by making sure women are safe on the job and have equal opportunity for economic success and security, including reaching the highest positions of power wherever they work. TIME'S UP Now is an independent, nonpartisan, and not-for-profit 501(c)(4) charitable organization.

