Automotive Air Filters Market to Reach USD 5.49 Billion by 2027; Increasing Adoption of Advanced & Flexible Engines to Propel Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Top companies covered in the automotive air filters market are Mann+Hummel GMBH (Ludwigsburg, Germany), K&N Engineering, Inc. (California, United States), Denso Corporation (Kariya, Aichi, Japan), Clarcor, Inc. (Tennessee, United States), Donaldson Company, Inc. (Minnesota, United States), Robert Bosch GmbH (Stuttgart, Germany), Cummins Inc. (Indiana, United States), Hengst SE (Münster, Germany), Parker Hannifin Corporation (Ohio, United States), Ahlstrom Corporation (Helsinki, Finland), Lydall Inc. (Connecticut, United States), and more players profiled

Pune, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive air filters market is set to gain traction from the increasing adoption of flexible, clean, and advanced engines. This is mainly occurring because of the imposition of stringent emission laws by regulatory bodies. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Automotive Air Filters Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), By Product (Air Intake Filters and Cabin Air Filters), By End-User (OEM and Aftermarket), and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 5.08 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.49 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period.


COVID-19 Pandemic: Declining Sales of Automotive to Obstruct Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the automotive industry across the globe. It has compelled various automakers to shut down their production processes. A decline in the sales and production of vehicles is likely to hamper the demand for these air filters amid this pandemic. Our extensively researched reports would help you choose the right strategy to come out of this grave situation.


Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-air-filter-market-101907


Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Usage of Synthetic Media to Augment Growth

Automotive air filters are mainly made up of cellulose media that are very expensive. The ongoing technological advancements in the field of air filters have given rise to the production of synthetic media. It is gaining immense popularity nowadays because of its ability to improve airflow and enhance its overall performance. At the same time, it is less sensitive to water. Hence, the usage of synthetic media would aid in increasing fuel efficiency. It is set to boost the demand for air filters. However, the increasing inclination of consumers towards electric vehicles (EVs) may hamper the automotive air filters market growth in the near future.


Segment

Air Intake Filters Segment to Generate Highest Share Owing to Requirement of Regular Maintenance of Engines

Based on the product, the air intake filters segment earned 79.1% in terms of the automotive air filters market growth in 2019. It is set to generate the largest share in the coming years backed by the urgent requirement of regular maintenance of engines. It helps in providing better fuel efficiency.


Regional Analysis

Rising Number of SUVs to Bolster Growth in North America

Geographically, in 2019, Asia Pacific procured USD 3.29 billion in terms of revenue. This region is set to dominate throughout the forthcoming years backed by the increasing production and sales of vehicles in the region. North America is set to exhibit significant growth stoked by the increasing number of SUVs in this region, which, in turn, is likely to surge the demand for these air filters. Europe, on the other hand, is expected to show considerable growth owing to the presence of renowned companies, such as Mahle GmbH and Robert Bosch in this region.


Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/automotive-air-filter-market-101907


List of all the reputed automotive air filters manufacturers operating in the global automotive air filters market:

  • Mann+Hummel GMBH (Ludwigsburg, Germany)

  • K&N Engineering, Inc. (California, United States)

  • Denso Corporation (Kariya, Aichi, Japan)

  • Clarcor, Inc. (Tennessee, United States)

  • Donaldson Company, Inc. (Minnesota, United States)

  • Robert Bosch GmbH (Stuttgart, Germany)

  • Cummins Inc. (Indiana, United States)

  • Hengst SE (Münster, Germany)

  • Parker Hannifin Corporation (Ohio, United States)

  • Ahlstrom Corporation (Helsinki, Finland)

  • Lydall Inc. (Connecticut, United States)


Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Developing Innovative Automotive Air Filters to Intensify Competition

The market contains many reputed companies. Most of them are trying to gain a competitive edge by introducing novel technologies to cater to the growing demand from people across the globe.


Below are two industry developments:

September 2020: MAHLE recently developed a smart air-conditioning system that would offer multiple innovative features, unlike the ones available in the market. It would support the fight against fine particulates in the cabin of vehicles.

August 2020: MAHLE created two standardized air filter solutions, especially for fuel cells. The company will now be able to lower costs and development time as developers will gain direct access to a completely developed component. They won’t have to design separate solutions for every vehicle.


Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-air-filter-market-101907


Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • 4.3 Growth and Penetration Analysis

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    • PEST Analysis

    • Covid-19 Impact and Analysis

  • Global Automotive Air Filters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Air Intake Filters

      • Cabin Air Filters

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-Use

      • OEM

      • Aftermarket

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type

      • Passenger Cars

      • Commercial Vehicles

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia pacific

      • Rest of the World

TOC Continued…!


Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-air-filter-market-101907


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Commercial Vehicle Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, and Buses & Coaches), By Power Source (Gasoline, Diesel, HEV / PHEV, Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Fuel Cell Vehicle) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Two Way Oxidation, Three-Way Oxidation-Reduction, Diesel Oxidation Catalyst), By Material Type (Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium) and By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027

Automotive Turbocharger Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology Type (Variable Geometry Turbocharger, Wastegate Turbocharger, and Electric Turbocharger), By Fuel Type (Gasoline and Diesel), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026

Automotive Piston Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component Type (Piston, Piston Rings, and Piston Pin), By Coating Type (Oil Shedding, Dry Film Lubrication, and Thermal Barrier), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicles) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


