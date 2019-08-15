Automotive Axles Limited (NSE:AUTOAXLES) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we'll evaluate Automotive Axles Limited (NSE:AUTOAXLES) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Automotive Axles:

0.30 = ₹1.8b ÷ (₹9.3b - ₹3.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Automotive Axles has an ROCE of 30%.

See our latest analysis for Automotive Axles

Is Automotive Axles's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Automotive Axles's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 15% average in the Auto Components industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Automotive Axles's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

Our data shows that Automotive Axles currently has an ROCE of 30%, compared to its ROCE of 17% 3 years ago. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Automotive Axles's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:AUTOAXLES Past Revenue and Net Income, August 15th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Automotive Axles's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Automotive Axles has total assets of ₹9.3b and current liabilities of ₹3.2b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 34% of its total assets. A medium level of current liabilities boosts Automotive Axles's ROCE somewhat.