Is Automotive Axles (NSE:AUTOAXLES) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Automotive Axles Limited (NSE:AUTOAXLES) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Automotive Axles Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Automotive Axles had ₹730.0m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have ₹420.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹309.2m.

How Strong Is Automotive Axles's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Automotive Axles had liabilities of ₹3.21b due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹735.8m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had ₹420.8m in cash and ₹3.75b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast ₹220.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that Automotive Axles's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the ₹12.4b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Automotive Axles has net debt of just 0.14 times EBITDA, suggesting it could ramp leverage without breaking a sweat. And remarkably, despite having net debt, it actually received more in interest over the last twelve months than it had to pay. So it's fair to say it can handle debt like a hot shot teppanyaki chef handles cooking. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Automotive Axles has boosted its EBIT by 48%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Automotive Axles's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, Automotive Axles reported free cash flow worth 10% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.